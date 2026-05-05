Preds Earn 10th Overall Selection in 2026 NHL Draft

Nashville Set to Pick 10th for First Time in Franchise History

2026 NHL Draft Lottery

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By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators have earned the 10th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft following the results of the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday evening.

The Preds will pick 10th in the NHL Draft for the first time in franchise history. 

Some notable selections at No. 10 overall in NHL history include Teemu Selanne, Mikko Rantanen, Owen Tippett, Evan Bouchard, Jonas Brodin, Bobby Holik and Radek Dvorak. 

Nashville forward Tyson Jost, as well as former Preds Eric Nystrom, Andrei Kostitsyn, Cody Hodgson, J.J. Daigneault and Drake Berehowsky were also taken 10th in their respective Draft years. 

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the 2026 Lottery to earn the first pick, and the San Jose Sharks will pick second in this year’s Draft.

Nashville currently owns 12 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft – three in the fifth round; two in the second, third and fourth rounds; and one in each of the first, sixth and seventh rounds. The order of the remaining picks will be finalized leading up to the Draft. 

The 2026 NHL Draft is set for June 26-27 in Buffalo. Stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com in the weeks ahead for all you need to know as the Preds prepare for the Draft and beyond this offseason.

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