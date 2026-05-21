Preds Prospect Surin Scores Twice in Decisive Playoff Game to Become KHL Champion

During Nashville’s scouting meetings last week, Preds Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty was asked about Surin, and although the prospect remains under contract overseas through next season, the plan is to bring him to North America as soon as possible.

“We have to wait until his contract expires, and as soon as he's available, we plan on signing and bringing him over,” Kealty said of Surin. “I think he could play in the NHL right now with the way he contributes over there in a really good league, in a men's league, and the attributes that he has will translate right away over here. Certainly there will be adjustments with the small rinks and some cultural things and those sorts of things, but with the combination of size, strength, competitiveness and the offensive talent that he has; he had a really good offensive season, and I think he'll fit in and translate very quickly over here.

“So, we’re really excited, and he's got an infectious personality as well. We’re certainly excited to get him over here, which we hope will be towards the end of next season.”

Surin has attended Nashville’s Development Camp in each of the past two summers since being drafted, with this year’s installment set to begin June 28.

“I'm so happy,” Surin said last summer of his time at Development Camp. “For me, this is different, because our old time was in Russia, and this is my new emotion and new motivation for me. I met with my new friends, Swedish guys and American, Canadian, they’re all such good guys. And [we put on a good] show for fans and for our coaches, good skills.”