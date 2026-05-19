Record-Breaking Helper Grant Donation Culminates 2025-26 Season in Which Predators Foundation Distributes $4 Million in Cash and Kind Across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (May 19, 2026) – The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $855,642.88 during a check presentation ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, May 19. Through the 2026 allocation, 199 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant for projects and programs benefiting youth and their families.

“This is our favorite day of the year, as it is the culmination of all the work our organization does throughout the season to reach this record donation amount,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Predators Foundation Rebecca King said. “We are excited to see how our recipients use their grants for the integral work they do in their communities and are grateful to play a role in their journeys.”

With this year’s distribution, the Helper Grants will positively impact more than 1 million individuals across Smashville. In addition to the Helper Grants program, the Preds Foundation contributes over $4 million annually in direct cash and in-kind support to community organizations throughout Middle Tennessee.

The Helper Grants program is named in honor of former Nashville Predators Senior Vice President of Communications and Development Gerry Helper. Helper retired in 2021 after working more than 40 years in the NHL, including 24 years with Nashville, where he ended his career as the Nashville Predators Foundation Chairman of the Board; Helper is a current member of the Foundation’s board.

“As our community and its needs have grown, it’s incredibly gratifying to see the impact the Foundation has been able to make in Middle Tennessee throughout our 27 years,” Helper said. “To be where we are today and able to give out more than $850,000 to help so many in Middle Tennessee is so meaningful and a true testament to how Smashville comes together to help these organizations do their critical work.”

This announcement marks the 28th grant distribution by the Predators Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $11.2 million in financial grants to Nashville and Middle Tennessee community service and charitable organizations. Additional information on the Foundation’s grant allocation and application process is available at NashvillePredators.com/Grants. Below, in alphabetical order, is a complete list of the 199 nonprofits that received a Helper Grant in 2026.

2026 Nashville Predators Foundation Helper Grant Recipients

A Soldiers Child Foundation

ABC Sports Foundation

ABLE Youth, Inc.

Actors Bridge Ensemble

Adventure Science Center - Nashville

Alive Hospice, Inc.

Always Bev Inc

American Heart Association

American Muslim Advisory Council

Angel Heart Farm

Archies Promise

Armed Services YMCA of the USA

Arthritis Foundation

Arts Center of Cannon County, The

Asenath 444

Austin Peay State University (Basketball Program)

Autism Foundation of Tennessee (ACT)

Ayin Project, Inc, The

Be About Change

Beads of Courage, Inc.

Beautiful Spirited Women

Benton Hall Academy

Bethesda Community Mission, Inc.

Bethlehem Centers of Nashville

BeWell in School

Black Lemonade

Black Mental Health Village

Blind Visually Impaired Services of Tennessee

Blue Star Families

BOOK EM

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Boys Champions Empowerment Foundation

Bridges of Williamson County

Bright Apple, Inc.

Candle Wishes Foundation

Carpe Artista Inc.

CASA of Cannon County

CASA, Inc.

Center for the Arts, Inc.

Charis Health Center

Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County, Inc.

Children's Museum Corporation of Rutherford County

Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation

Colby's Army Inc.

Community Child Care Services, Inc.

Community Development Center

Conexion Americas

Cottage Cove Company

Country Music Foundation, Inc.

Creative Girls Rock

Current of Tampa Bay. Inc.

Daystar Counseling Ministries

Deer Run Camps & Retreat

Down Syndrome Association of Middle TN (DSAMT)

East Nashville Hope Exchange, INC

Easter Seals Tennessee, Inc.

Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership

Empower Me Center

Endure Athletics Foundation

Equity Alliance, The

Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.

Feed America First of Tennessee, Inc.

FIND Design, The

Friends Life Community

Friends of MACC

From Your Father

FUTURO, Inc.

Gamers Outreach Foundation

Gift of Life Marrow Registry

GiGi's Playhouse Nashville

Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Inc

Girls Write Nashville

Global Education Center

God's Company dba Food for the Soul

Gordon Jewish Community Center

GraceWorks Ministries, Inc.

Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockey

GROW Enrichment

Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County

Habitat for Humanity Williamson Maury

Hands-On Science Center

Happy: Joseph's Journey

Harmony Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Homesafe Of Sumner, Wilson, And Robertson Counties

Hope Clinic for Women

Hope Hohenwald Inc

HopeKids, Inc.

Horse Play, Inc

Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc

Hospital Hospitality House

Humanities Tennessee

Joe Beretta Foundation, The

Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee

Kids On The Rise

Launch That Business Sis Inc.

Learning Matters Incorporated

Love Learning Plus

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Manna Cafe Ministries

McNeilly Center for Children, Inc.

Men of Valor

Mentor to Motivate (MTM)

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Middle Tennessee Pow Wow, Inc

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

MOVE Inclusive Dance

Move Music City

Musical Bridges Inc

My Bag My Story

NaCoMe Camp & Retreat Center, Presbyteries of Middle Tennessee and Mid-South (PCUSA)

NAMI Davidson County

Nashville Diaper Connection

Nashville Dolphins

Nashville Elite Hockey Club, Inc.

Nashville Figure Skating Club

Nashville Food Project (TNFP), The

Nashville Freedom School Partnership

Nashville Humane Association

Nashville Inner City Ministry, Inc.

Nashville Jazz Workshop

Nashville Junior Roller Derby

Nashville Launch Pad Inc.

Nashville Public Library Foundation

Nashville Safe Haven Family Shelter Inc.

Nashville Taiko

Nashville Tools for Schools, Inc

Nashville Youth Basketball Association

Nashville Youth for Christ, Inc.

Nashville Youth Hockey League Inc.

National Museum of African American Music

National Wheelcats Inc

Nations Ministry Center

Next Level Skills College Prep and Recruiting Program (NLSCPR)

Nolensville High School PTSO

Nolensville Hockey Club

NOOK, The

Nueva Vida Food Project / Trustees of the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee

Nurses for Newborns

Operation Andrew Group, Inc

Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Our Place Nashville

Pastoral Counseling Centers of Tennessee, Inc

Path Project

Pathways Kitchen Corporation

PENCIL Foundation

People Loving Nashville

Permobil Foundation

Persist Nashville Inc.

Project Redesign Inc.

Read To Succeed

Red Frogs USA

Reform Nashville

Refuge Center for Counseling, The

Renewal House, Inc.

Retrieving Independence, Inc.

Rocklife Youth

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville, Tennessee, Inc.

Room In The Inn, Inc.

Royal Table Inc

Saddle Up!

SAFE Soldiers and Families Embraced

SCHS Bison Hockey Club, Inc.

Shower Up

Soles4Souls

Special Kids Inc

Special Olympics Tennessee, Inc

St. Mary's Orphanage

STARS Nashville

Stones River Lodge Foundation

Store, Inc., The

Support and Training for Exceptional Parents

Team CJ Colas Uterine Cancer Foundation

Tennessee Alliance for Kids Inc

Tennessee Association of Craft Artists

Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition

Tennessee Environmental Council

Tennessee Golf Foundation

Tennessee Kids Belong

Tennessee Lions Charities, Inc.

Tennessee Voices for Victims

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Inc

Tennessee Wolverines Hockey Foundation

Tullahoma Fine Arts Center

Turnip Green Creative Reuse

United Service Organizations, Incorporated

Unlimited Potential Community Development Corporation

Unmanageable

Urban Green Lab

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Victor S. Johnson III Nashville Children's Alliance Inc., The

Visions of Wellness

W.O. Smith/Nashville Community Music School

Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center

wear blue: run to remember

With Love Charity, Inc.

Working Dogs For Vets

Youth Changes

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2025, the Preds Foundation raised more than $4 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded nearly $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.