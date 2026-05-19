Record-Breaking Helper Grant Donation Culminates 2025-26 Season in Which Predators Foundation Distributes $4 Million in Cash and Kind Across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (May 19, 2026) – The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $855,642.88 during a check presentation ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, May 19. Through the 2026 allocation, 199 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant for projects and programs benefiting youth and their families.
“This is our favorite day of the year, as it is the culmination of all the work our organization does throughout the season to reach this record donation amount,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Predators Foundation Rebecca King said. “We are excited to see how our recipients use their grants for the integral work they do in their communities and are grateful to play a role in their journeys.”
With this year’s distribution, the Helper Grants will positively impact more than 1 million individuals across Smashville. In addition to the Helper Grants program, the Preds Foundation contributes over $4 million annually in direct cash and in-kind support to community organizations throughout Middle Tennessee.
The Helper Grants program is named in honor of former Nashville Predators Senior Vice President of Communications and Development Gerry Helper. Helper retired in 2021 after working more than 40 years in the NHL, including 24 years with Nashville, where he ended his career as the Nashville Predators Foundation Chairman of the Board; Helper is a current member of the Foundation’s board.
“As our community and its needs have grown, it’s incredibly gratifying to see the impact the Foundation has been able to make in Middle Tennessee throughout our 27 years,” Helper said. “To be where we are today and able to give out more than $850,000 to help so many in Middle Tennessee is so meaningful and a true testament to how Smashville comes together to help these organizations do their critical work.”
This announcement marks the 28th grant distribution by the Predators Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $11.2 million in financial grants to Nashville and Middle Tennessee community service and charitable organizations. Additional information on the Foundation’s grant allocation and application process is available at NashvillePredators.com/Grants. Below, in alphabetical order, is a complete list of the 199 nonprofits that received a Helper Grant in 2026.
2026 Nashville Predators Foundation Helper Grant Recipients
- A Soldiers Child Foundation
- ABC Sports Foundation
- ABLE Youth, Inc.
- Actors Bridge Ensemble
- Adventure Science Center - Nashville
- Alive Hospice, Inc.
- Always Bev Inc
- American Heart Association
- American Muslim Advisory Council
- Angel Heart Farm
- Archies Promise
- Armed Services YMCA of the USA
- Arthritis Foundation
- Arts Center of Cannon County, The
- Asenath 444
- Austin Peay State University (Basketball Program)
- Autism Foundation of Tennessee (ACT)
- Ayin Project, Inc, The
- Be About Change
- Beads of Courage, Inc.
- Beautiful Spirited Women
- Benton Hall Academy
- Bethesda Community Mission, Inc.
- Bethlehem Centers of Nashville
- BeWell in School
- Black Lemonade
- Black Mental Health Village
- Blind Visually Impaired Services of Tennessee
- Blue Star Families
- BOOK EM
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee
- Boys Champions Empowerment Foundation
- Bridges of Williamson County
- Bright Apple, Inc.
- Candle Wishes Foundation
- Carpe Artista Inc.
- CASA of Cannon County
- CASA, Inc.
- Center for the Arts, Inc.
- Charis Health Center
- Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County, Inc.
- Children's Museum Corporation of Rutherford County
- Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation
- Colby's Army Inc.
- Community Child Care Services, Inc.
- Community Development Center
- Conexion Americas
- Cottage Cove Company
- Country Music Foundation, Inc.
- Creative Girls Rock
- Current of Tampa Bay. Inc.
- Daystar Counseling Ministries
- Deer Run Camps & Retreat
- Down Syndrome Association of Middle TN (DSAMT)
- East Nashville Hope Exchange, INC
- Easter Seals Tennessee, Inc.
- Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership
- Empower Me Center
- Endure Athletics Foundation
- Equity Alliance, The
- Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.
- Feed America First of Tennessee, Inc.
- FIND Design, The
- Friends Life Community
- Friends of MACC
- From Your Father
- FUTURO, Inc.
- Gamers Outreach Foundation
- Gift of Life Marrow Registry
- GiGi's Playhouse Nashville
- Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee
- Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Inc
- Girls Write Nashville
- Global Education Center
- God's Company dba Food for the Soul
- Gordon Jewish Community Center
- GraceWorks Ministries, Inc.
- Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockey
- GROW Enrichment
- Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County
- Habitat for Humanity Williamson Maury
- Hands-On Science Center
- Happy: Joseph's Journey
- Harmony Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
- Homesafe Of Sumner, Wilson, And Robertson Counties
- Hope Clinic for Women
- Hope Hohenwald Inc
- HopeKids, Inc.
- Horse Play, Inc
- Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc
- Hospital Hospitality House
- Humanities Tennessee
- Joe Beretta Foundation, The
- Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee
- Kids On The Rise
- Launch That Business Sis Inc.
- Learning Matters Incorporated
- Love Learning Plus
- Make-A-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee
- Manna Cafe Ministries
- McNeilly Center for Children, Inc.
- Men of Valor
- Mentor to Motivate (MTM)
- Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Middle Tennessee Pow Wow, Inc
- Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
- MOVE Inclusive Dance
- Move Music City
- Musical Bridges Inc
- My Bag My Story
- NaCoMe Camp & Retreat Center, Presbyteries of Middle Tennessee and Mid-South (PCUSA)
- NAMI Davidson County
- Nashville Diaper Connection
- Nashville Dolphins
- Nashville Elite Hockey Club, Inc.
- Nashville Figure Skating Club
- Nashville Food Project (TNFP), The
- Nashville Freedom School Partnership
- Nashville Humane Association
- Nashville Inner City Ministry, Inc.
- Nashville Jazz Workshop
- Nashville Junior Roller Derby
- Nashville Launch Pad Inc.
- Nashville Public Library Foundation
- Nashville Safe Haven Family Shelter Inc.
- Nashville Taiko
- Nashville Tools for Schools, Inc
- Nashville Youth Basketball Association
- Nashville Youth for Christ, Inc.
- Nashville Youth Hockey League Inc.
- National Museum of African American Music
- National Wheelcats Inc
- Nations Ministry Center
- Next Level Skills College Prep and Recruiting Program (NLSCPR)
- Nolensville High School PTSO
- Nolensville Hockey Club
- NOOK, The
- Nueva Vida Food Project / Trustees of the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee
- Nurses for Newborns
- Operation Andrew Group, Inc
- Operation Stand Down Tennessee
- Our Place Nashville
- Pastoral Counseling Centers of Tennessee, Inc
- Path Project
- Pathways Kitchen Corporation
- PENCIL Foundation
- People Loving Nashville
- Permobil Foundation
- Persist Nashville Inc.
- Project Redesign Inc.
- Read To Succeed
- Red Frogs USA
- Reform Nashville
- Refuge Center for Counseling, The
- Renewal House, Inc.
- Retrieving Independence, Inc.
- Rocklife Youth
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville, Tennessee, Inc.
- Room In The Inn, Inc.
- Royal Table Inc
- Saddle Up!
- SAFE Soldiers and Families Embraced
- SCHS Bison Hockey Club, Inc.
- Shower Up
- Soles4Souls
- Special Kids Inc
- Special Olympics Tennessee, Inc
- St. Mary's Orphanage
- STARS Nashville
- Stones River Lodge Foundation
- Store, Inc., The
- Support and Training for Exceptional Parents
- Team CJ Colas Uterine Cancer Foundation
- Tennessee Alliance for Kids Inc
- Tennessee Association of Craft Artists
- Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition
- Tennessee Environmental Council
- Tennessee Golf Foundation
- Tennessee Kids Belong
- Tennessee Lions Charities, Inc.
- Tennessee Voices for Victims
- Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Inc
- Tennessee Wolverines Hockey Foundation
- Tullahoma Fine Arts Center
- Turnip Green Creative Reuse
- United Service Organizations, Incorporated
- Unlimited Potential Community Development Corporation
- Unmanageable
- Urban Green Lab
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Victor S. Johnson III Nashville Children's Alliance Inc., The
- Visions of Wellness
- W.O. Smith/Nashville Community Music School
- Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center
- wear blue: run to remember
- With Love Charity, Inc.
- Working Dogs For Vets
- Youth Changes
About the Nashville Predators Foundation
The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2025, the Preds Foundation raised more than $4 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded nearly $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.