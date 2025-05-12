Blog: Keep Up With the Preds at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship

The Predators are set to be well represented on and off the ice at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

A total of six Preds players and prospects were named to the rosters of their respective countries ahead of the annual tournament, which is now underway in Switzerland over the next two weeks.

Preds Captain Roman Josi is skating for the Swiss in his home country, while netminder Justus Annunen is playing for Finland at the World Championship for the second straight year. Nashville Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly, as well as goaltending prospect Jack Ivankovic, were named to Team Canada’s roster, and defenseman Ryan Ufko, plus forward prospect Ryker Lee are on the preliminary roster for the United States. However, Lee will not play for the team with the tournament now underway.

Additionally, Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty is serving as assistant general manager for the Americans, while Preds Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson and Preds Assistant Coach - Video Lawrence Feloney are serving in those roles for the United States as well.

As is usually the case for Switzerland in international play, Josi is once again captaining his team at the tournament, while O’Reilly is serving as an alternate captain for Canada.

The Quarterfinal games are set for May 28, while the Gold Medal game comes on May 31. Click here for a full schedule.

Here’s a look at how the Preds are faring at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

May 15-17:

The tournament began with Annunen making 17 saves in a 3-1 Finland victory over Germany. O'Reilly then scored Canada's second goal in a 5-3 win against Sweden, and Josi recorded over 25 minutes of ice time as he led his club to a 3-1 triumph over the United States on Day One.

O'Reilly added a goal and an assist in Canada's 6-0 win over Italy one day later, and Josi skated 23 minutes as Switzerland won their second game in as many nights, this time a 4-2 result over Latvia.

Ufko recorded two shots in almost 20 minutes of ice time as the U.S. beat Great Britain, 5-1, on Sunday to close out the opening weekend for the Preds.