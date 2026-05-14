Preds Players, Staff Set to Represent Respective Countries at 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship

The Predators are set to be well represented on and off the ice at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

A total of six Preds players and prospects have been named to the rosters of their respective countries ahead of the annual tournament, which will take place in Switzerland beginning May 15 for two weeks.

Preds Captain Roman Josi will skate for the Swiss in his home country, while netminder Justus Annunen will play for Finland at the World Championship for the second straight year. Nashville Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly, as well as goaltending prospect Jack Ivankovic, have been named to Team Canada’s roster, and defenseman Ryan Ufko, plus forward prospect Ryker Lee are on the preliminary roster for the United States.

Additionally, Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty will serve as assistant general manager for the Americans, while Preds Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson and Preds Assistant Coach - Video Lawrence Feloney will serve in those roles for the United States as well.

As is usually the case for Switzerland in international play, Josi will once again captain his team at the tournament, while O’Reilly will serve as an alternate captain for Canada.

“For the players, it’s great,” Kealty said of the tournament. "Ryan O'Reilly's there, who's represented Canada a million times, but you can see the passion he has for it. But in terms of some of our younger players, like Ryan Ufko, to get his chance to do it, he's done it at the World Junior level, but to do it at the men's level [is great]. And Ryker Lee's getting an opportunity; we’ll see if they keep him for the whole tournament, but it’s just really special anytime you get to represent your country.

“Lawrence Feloney was with me last year with the team, he’s doing it again this year, and then Darby Hendrickson, who I know has played in the Olympics, and I know representing his country means a lot to him. So, we all work in this League, but anytime you get a chance to represent your country, it’s an unbelievable feeling and certainly a special thing.”

The U.S. will be looking to defend its Gold Medal title after winning the 2025 World Championship for the first time in 92 years. The United States men’s and women’s hockey teams also won Gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

All Preds representatives will be in action on the first day of the World Championship as Josi and the Swiss begin the tournament by facing the Ufko, Lee and the United States. O’Reilly, Ivankovic and Canada take on Sweden, while Annunen and Finland face Germany to start their schedule.

Finland faces the United States on May 18, and the Swiss face the Finns on May 26.

The Quarterfinal games are set for May 28, while the Gold Medal game comes on May 31. Click here for a full schedule, and stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com over the next two weeks for updates on the Preds.