Predators Sign Felix Nilsson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (May 29, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Felix Nilsson (NIL-sohn) to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Nilsson, 20 (6/22/05), posted Swedish Hockey League career highs in goals (14), assists (26) and points (40) in 52 games this season for Rögle BK. He led his team in points, tied for the most goals and was second in assists; among U-21 SHL skaters, he was first in points and assists and second in goals. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound center then went on to record six points (2g-4a) in 17 postseason outings, helping Rögle BK reach the SHL finals. In 2024-25, his second full SHL campaign, Nilsson tallied 22 points (5g-17a) in 40 contests, leading league U-20 forwards in assists and points. Nilsson has played in 151 career SHL games with Rögle BK and posted 65 points (20g-45a) since making his debut in 2022-23.

Originally selected by the Predators in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Stockholm, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2025 World Junior Championship, where he registered six points (1g-5a) in seven games, and at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning silver.

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