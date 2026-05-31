Annunen Leads Finland to Gold Medal at World Championship; Josi Named MVP of Tournament

Nashville Goaltender Makes 22 Saves in Final Game; Predators Captain Earns Top Accolades

Switzerland v Finland - 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Switzerland

© Getty Images

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

With a Gold Medal on the line, Justus Annunen was perfect. 

The Predators goaltender pitched a 22-save shutout on Sunday at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship finale to lead Finland to a 1-0 overtime victory against Switzerland. Preds Captain Roman Josi - who also captained the Swiss - earned a silver medal in the loss. 

Annunen, who went 7-1-0 with the Finns in the annual tournament, finished with a 1.47 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in a starting role for his country. 

Josi, who was named MVP of the entire tournament, recorded five goals and 12 points across 10 games at the World Championship while skating 30:01 in the Gold Medal game. The Bern native collected the fourth silver medal of his World Championship career. 

Preds Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly tallied five goals and nine points in 10 games with Canada, while Nashville defenseman Ryan Ufko added one goal and three points in eight contests skating for the the United States at the tournament for the first time.

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