Smashville's Next Stage: Broadway 2030 Transformation Project Underway at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. (April 30, 2026) – Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators have begun Smashville’s Next Stage: Broadway 2030, the renovation project that will transform the venue into a best-in-class destination for patrons, performers and athletes.

The enabling phase of project is now officially underway. Building on a longstanding commitment to keeping the venue modern and competitive, the organization will continue a series of offseason upgrades designed to enhance the fan experience while laying the groundwork for the arena’s larger-scale renovations scheduled for the summers of 2027, 2028 and 2029. The renovation, which will be completed in phases so games can continue without interruption, has a goal of having the majority of the work being completed by the 2029-30 season, with the Predators organization leading and funding the project.

“We’re excited to be starting this process this summer by getting the arena ready for its next stage,” Predators and Bridgestone Arena Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Clayton said. “This three-to-four-year journey that we are about to embark on is going to be incredible as we transform Bridgestone Arena into a best-in-class venue for patrons, players and performers. As we begin this process, we invite our fans to give their ideas and input of what they’d like to see in the future. This is their home, and we want them to be a part of this project.”

This offseason, the primary focus will be improving connectivity throughout the building. The arena’s south entrance along Demonbreun Street will be upgraded with new escalators, providing seamless access to all four public levels. The current staircase, which serves only the main concourse, Gary Force Acura Club Level and Bud Light Upper Level, will be removed and replaced with a system that also connects fans to the Nicholas Air Suite Level, which is home to the arena’s luxury suites, California Closets Studio and BetMGM Sports Lounge. This project will also include extensive concourse enhancements, such as the creation of new landing areas and updates to concession offerings on the Gary Force Acura Club Level and Bud Light Upper Level. These improvements directly respond to fan feedback calling for better circulation and ease of movement throughout the venue.

As part of preparations for future renovations, the box office located at the Nissan SoBro Entrance will also be expanded. This enhancement will improve customer service in the short term while playing a critical role during the Broadway-facing renovations beginning in the summer of 2027. As those projects progress, the current main box office near the primary Broadway entrance will be reduced in size to accommodate future development.

In addition to guest-facing upgrades, the arena will undergo critical mechanical improvements that can only be completed during the offseason. Among these is the modernization of the arena’s ice plant control system, marking the first phase of a three-year initiative to fully replace and upgrade the facility’s ice plant infrastructure. The new ice plant equipment is scheduled for installation in the summer of 2027, followed by a full ice floor replacement in the summer of 2028. Together, these investments will ensure a world-class playing surface and optimal conditions for the Predators.

The arena will also enhance its security and entry experience with the installation of Evolv’s latest screening technology, Xpress 2.0. This upgrade builds on the team’s existing partnership with Evolv and further advances a frictionless, efficient entry process. Earlier this spring, Bridgestone Arena became the second NHL venue to introduce Evolv’s Expedite X-ray system, which significantly increases screening speed compared to traditional methods. These continued investments underscore the organization’s commitment to getting fans into the building quickly and safely.

The organization will also continue to elevate one of the NHL’s premier game presentation experiences, with plans to further enhance the in-arena atmosphere and overall entertainment offerings for fans.

As the Bridgestone Arena transformation progresses, the Predators will continue to share project updates, revised renderings and more. The franchise remains focused on delivering an exceptional fan experience while positioning the arena for the future.

Fans and patrons are encouraged to play a meaningful role in shaping Smashville’s Next Stage: Broadway 2030 by sharing their ideas at Broadway2030.com. This fan and patron feedback is invaluable and directly informs design decisions and enhances the fan experience; it also helps ensure the arena’s future needs reflect the needs, traditions and passions of the community it serves. The design isn’t complete until their voices are heard, making their input an essential part of bringing Bridgestone Arena’s next chapter to life.