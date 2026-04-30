Excitement Builds as Bridgestone Arena Renovation, Broadway 2030 Project Begins

A summer at Bridgestone Arena – in the thick of the Predators offseason – is never complete without renovations to Nashville’s home building.

That’ll be the case once again in 2026, only this time, the tweaks are just the beginning of something truly spectacular.

On Thursday, the Predators and Bridgestone Arena revealed additional plans for Smashville’s Next Stage: Broadway 2030, the renovation project that will transform the home of the Preds over the next four years into a best-in-class facility.

Already one of the busiest venues in the world, Bridgestone Arena is set to further become the heartbeat of Nashville’s famed Broadway as the home of Predators hockey, concerts, shows and other events – but with a renovation the likes of which the building has never seen.

Plans for the Arena transformation were announced last spring, and now, the enabling phase of the project is officially underway.

“This summer represents the bridge between where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Preds Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Clayton said. “Over the years, we’ve consistently invested in keeping Bridgestone Arena modern and in great condition – that’s why the building has such strong bones today. Now, we’re transitioning into a full transformation. While the most visible changes will begin in 2027, this summer is about laying the groundwork – continuing to enhance the fan experience while preparing the arena for what’s next in Smashville’s Next Stage.”

The transformation’s initial stages will come this summer in different forms, including improved connectivity throughout the building. The Nissan SoBro entrance of the Arena along Demonbreun Street will be upgraded with new escalators to provide fans and guests access to all four public levels of the building.

Perhaps most importantly, this renovation is a direct example of how the Preds plan to go about this transformation – with fan feedback that will ultimately help shape the next era of Bridgestone Arena.

“We want this to be their building,” Clayton said of Preds fans and Arena patrons. “They’re the heart of Smashville, and everything we’re doing is for them. We want Bridgestone Arena to feel like home – a place they’re proud of, connected to and a part of shaping. Their passion is what makes this place special, and their voices matter every step of the way.”

Fans may continue to do just that by visiting Broadway2030.com - a brand new website that will be a one-stop shop throughout the transformation. Included in the site is an FAQ section and a place for fans to provide invaluable feedback over the next four years while the renovations continue to take shape.

This summer will also see upgrades such as a modernization of the arena’s ice plant control system, marking the first phase of a three-year initiative to fully replace and upgrade the facility’s ice plant infrastructure.

Additionally, renovations to the Arena’s SoBro box office, game presentation enhancements and the installation of Evolv’s latest screening technology, Xpress 2.0, to improve Arena safety and security are set to take place over the coming months.

Each and every hockey game the Predators play is the culmination of on-ice practices, off-ice meetings and behind-the-scenes sessions that must take place before the puck drops.

In this case, the final result is coming, but the intricacies have to happen first - and the Preds are ecstatic the hands-on process has arrived.

“What excites me most is that we’re officially getting started,” Clayton said. “Fans will begin to see progress this summer as we lay the groundwork for the transformation. This isn’t just a plan anymore – it’s happening right in front of us. What comes next will be even more visible, and over the next few years, fans are going to watch Bridgestone Arena evolve in a way that’s going to be both incredible and unforgettable.”

Over the weeks, months and years ahead, the Preds will continue to share project updates, revised renderings and plenty more content on all things Arena transformation. Stay tuned to Broadway2030.com, NashvillePredators.com and @PredsNHL on social media for the very latest, and click here for more on the announcement of what’s ahead this summer.