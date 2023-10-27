Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

With the month of October nearly over, it’s full steam ahead for the Nashville Predators’ extensive prospect pool, with campaigns underway in professional, amateur and collegiate leagues around the globe.

While a number of players in Nashville’s system have had strong showings through the first games of their respective seasons, none have come out of the gate quite as hard as Graham Sward.

Drafted 146th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft, the Wenatchee Wild defenseman leads all Western Hockey League blueliners with 20 points (4g-16a) in 11 outings. Additionally, Sward has tallied a point in each of those outings and holds an active three-game multipoint streak.