Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'

Preds, Ford Ice Centers Host American Special Hockey Association Friendly Games 

After 10-Year Extension, Vanderbilt Doctors Look Forward to Continued Relationship with Preds

Preds Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks

Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21

Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27

Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

Get Up to Date on Nashville's Top Prospects Around the World

Sward

© Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

With the month of October nearly over, it’s full steam ahead for the Nashville Predators’ extensive prospect pool, with campaigns underway in professional, amateur and collegiate leagues around the globe. 

While a number of players in Nashville’s system have had strong showings through the first games of their respective seasons, none have come out of the gate quite as hard as Graham Sward.

Drafted 146th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft, the Wenatchee Wild defenseman leads all Western Hockey League blueliners with 20 points (4g-16a) in 11 outings. Additionally, Sward has tallied a point in each of those outings and holds an active three-game multipoint streak.

Compare Sward’s early production to last season’s - his first within the Predators system - and you’ll notice an astronomical difference.

By the 11-game mark last year, Sward had registered just six points - all of them assists. Now, with two games remaining on Wenatchee’s October slate, Sward is just 14 points shy of passing his 52-game total from last season.

The unsigned defensive prospect is currently projected to conclude 2023-24 with 120 points (24g-96a) in 66 games.

Sward will look to extend his point streak this evening against the Everett Silvertips - and 2023 sixth-round pick Austin Roest - at 9:05 p.m. CT. Fans can track Sward’s season on the Wenatchee Wild’s website and social media platforms, or by subscribing to CHL TV.

Click here to view the full Predators prospect report for October.