On The Record, Episode Six: The Season Begins in Smashville

Program Goes Behind the Scenes Across Predators Organization Like Never Before

Nashville Predators On The Record, The Season Begins
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

With training camp now complete, the 2026-27 season has officially arrived. Follow the Preds through the first 10 games of the new campaign while embracing the unique culture of Smashville - and what's still to come.

Hear from Preds President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland, Chairman Bill Haslam, Head Coach Andrew Brunette and Preds players as the season gets underway.

Enjoy this showing of ‘On the Record,’ and stay tuned for future episodes to come as the 2026-27 season continues.

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'On The Record’ - a new docuseries from the Nashville Predators - takes you inside the organization like never before with behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews and Preds content you can't get anywhere else.

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