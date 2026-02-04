Preds, Ford Ice Centers Continue to See Impressive Growth of Girls and Women's Hockey in Nashville and Beyond

Since their start, the Ford Ice Centers across Middle Tennessee have been home to the Nashville Predators youth grassroots programming and amateur leagues inviting locals to either try the sport of hockey or play with friends and teammates.

The Ford Ice Center has also maximized efforts to grow the game for girls and women through programming and hosting tournaments throughout the last year.

“Investing in girls’ and women’s hockey is essential to the long‑term growth of our sport,” Ford Ice Center Bellevue Youth Coordinator Riley Calhoun said. “By expanding programming and competitive opportunities, we’re not only strengthening the hockey community but also creating a place where everyone can play and belong.”

YOUTH PROGRAMMING

G.O.A.L! | Try Hockey for Free

Through the introductory hockey course, Ford Ice Center Bellevue hosted a girls-only Try Hockey for Free session where little ones could hit the ice with experienced coaches and learn the very basics such as how to hold a stick, getting up and puck handling. This session saw 22 girls play for the first time.

Little Preds Learn to Play

The next step after Try Hockey for Free is Little Preds Learn to Play presented by CAT Financial. Ford Ice Center Bellevue, Ice Sports Complex-Huntsville & Atlanta Ice Forum hosted girls-only six-week sessions last spring and added over 100 new girls to the region. In this program, girls focus on moving on the ice with a stick, stick handling skills and working with pucks. Each participant also received a full set of equipment, included in the price, to continue their hockey journey.

Girls Hockey Camp

Taking place over the summer, Ford Ice Center hosted a Girls Hockey Camp for 21 players. This camp featured some familiar faces at the rink including Delaney Collins (former Team Canada Hockey Player), Jacki Munzel (National and World International Figure Skating Competitor), Kristi Kehoe (NCAA Division I Hockey Coach), Kaylee Harnen (Assistant Hockey Coach NCAA Divison III) & Kelly Hobbs (founder, Camp Ultraviolet). This camp focused both on the physical side of the game such as on-ice drills, curated workouts and fun with our Preds & Pixels Gaming Experience, as well as the mental aspect with a curriculum from Camp Ultraviolet, a program designed to grow confidence and belief for young athletes.