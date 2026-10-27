Game Day: Islanders vs. Preds, October 27

New York Islanders (5-4-2, 12 pts.) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-4, 12 pts.)

7 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena | Buy Tickets

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network; El Jefe

Live Stats: GameCenter

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After a commanding victory over Colorado on Sunday, the Nashville Predators continue their five-game homestand tonight when they host the New York Islanders for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. This evening’s contest is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season; the Preds will visit the Isles in January.

Nashville had dropped a pair of games on the road (0-1-1) ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Avalanche, but four power-play goals led to a 6-2 triumph in what the Predators called their best effort of the season.

Now, they’ll host an Islanders squad that has alternated wins and losses for the most part this season, but they’ve dropped two straight, including a 6-3 defeat in Dallas on Sunday night.

“It sets the standard of what our team can do when we play the correct way,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said following Sunday’s win. “We played together, and all aspects of the game were firing tonight again. It's tough to produce that every single night, but we understand what can happen when we do. You beat a really good team over there on the second half of a back-to-back that we traveled and they were here waiting for us. So, it was certainly a good win for us.”

“Tonight, we put it together,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said Sunday. “Now, that has to be…the standard that we can do it. I think we proved to ourselves that we can do it tonight. Now, we have to build off of it and bring it again Tuesday.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Predators assigned defenseman Jack Ahcan to Milwaukee after he cleared waivers. The Preds did not practice on Monday following their back-to-back weekend set.

Last Time Out:

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice on the man advantage and added a pair of assists to lead the Preds on Sunday night. Steven Stamkos also added a pair of goals, while Filip Forsberg and Jack Drury rounded out the scoring. Justus Annunen made 19 saves in net to earn his first win of the season.

Stamkos leads the Preds with seven goals and 14 points in 11 games, followed by O’Reilly with six tallies and 12 points. Josi has 11 helpers and 12 points, while Forsberg has nine assists and 11 points. Juuse Saros has three wins and a .908 save percentage on the season.

The Predators scored four power-play goals against the Avalanche, tied for their third-most in a game in franchise history and most since Jan. 7, 2012.

Per NHL Stats, Roman Josi recorded his 119th career multi-assist game and surpassed Sergei Zubov (118 GP) for the fifth most by a defenseman born outside North America. He trails Nicklas Lidstrom (176 GP), Erik Karlsson (153 GP), Borje Salming (123 GP) and Victor Hedman (120 GP).

Josi, Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg all joined teammate Steven Stamkos by reaching the 10-point mark on the season. The 2026-27 campaign marks the second time in franchise history that four players have reached a double-digit point total in Nashville’s first 11 games of a season. The other was 2019-20.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 26-10-(0)-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 15-4-(0)-1 mark at home. Nashville is 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings between the two clubs and 5-0-0 in the last five at Bridgestone Arena.

In a run that began on Feb. 5, 2018, Nashville won 10 games in a row against New York, a streak that was snapped on April 6, 2024. It was tied for the franchise’s then-longest active win streak vs. a single opponent (San Jose).

Nashville’s only 3-on-5 goal in franchise history came against the Islanders on Oct. 15, 2002 (Karlis Skrastins).

Nashville Notables:

The Predators’ power play ranks third in the NHL, operating at 33.3 percent (12-for-36). Ryan O’Reilly (4), Steven Stamkos (3), Jonathan Marchessault (2), Filip Forsberg (1), Nils Hoglander (1) and Matthew Wood (1) have scored for Nashville with the man advantage.

The penalty kill ranks fifth in the league (85.7 percent); Nashville and Toronto are the only two teams in the League with both special team units in the top five of each category.

Milestone Watch:

Nic Hague is one point from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi is three assists from passing Ryan Suter for the 24th-most all-time. Josi is five goals from passing Larry Robinson and tying Zdeno Chara for the 23rd-most all-time by a blueliner.

Steven Stamkos is two power-play goals from passing Phil Esposito for the sixth-most in league history. Stamkos is two goals from passing Dino Ciccareli for the 19th-most all time (regular season and playoffs).

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game, the Preds Radio Network and El Jefe Radio.