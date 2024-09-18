Predators Sign Philip Tomasino to One-Year, $825,000 Contract

Nashville has First On-Ice Sessions of its 2024 Training Camp Tomorrow at Ford Ice Center

By Press Release
Nashville, Tenn. (September 18, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Philip Tomasino to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

Tomasino, 23 (7/28/01), played in 41 games for the Predators in 2023-24, recording 20 points (7g-13a), 62 shots on goal and four power-play assists. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward additionally posted 18 points (11g-7a) in 22 contests for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, averaging 0.81 points-per-game. During Milwaukee’s run to the Western Conference Final, he tied for the third-most goals on the team with five in 15 games; he also added one assist and a +2 rating.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Tomasino has tallied 70 points (23g-47a), 227 shots and 41 penalty minutes in his 148 games since debuting with the Predators in 2021-22. He also owns 82 points (36g-46a) in 89 AHL regular season appearances and 15 points (7g-8a) in 31 Calder Cup Playoff appearances. Prior to turning pro, Tomasino posted 196 points (79g-117a) in 190 career OHL outings with the Niagara IceDogs and Oshawa Generals. In his final OHL season, he ranked fourth among all OHL skaters in points (100), ninth in goals (40) and tied for the fifth-most assists (60). Internationally, the Mississauga, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, tallying six points (4g-2a) in seven games, taking home a silver medal. Tomasino also skated for Canada in the 2019 U-18 World Championship, where he recorded five points (1g-4a) in six games.

