Predators Salvage Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Senators

Nashville Moves to 26-22-2, Returns Home to Face Los Angeles on Wednesday

OTT Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
Beat Writer & Content Manager

Juuse Saros turned away 31 saves and three different skaters tallied for Nashville in the opening frame, but the Predators ultimately fell to the Ottawa Senators by a 4-3 overtime decision at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.

“We got away from our game a little bit, and credit to them, they wanted it a little bit more in the second period,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Our legs weren't there and our brains shut off in a few situations. We gave up two faceoff goals and kind of easy offense there, but we showed a little bit of grit down the stretch where we know we didn't have our game and we found a way to get a point.”

The result sees Nashville move to 26-22-2 on the season and conclude their three-game road trip at 1-1-1.

QUICK HITS

Stung in the Second

Despite a three-goal showing in the first period courtesy of Michael McCarron (7), Philip Tomasino (6) and Yakov Trenin (8), the Predators allowed the home team to net a trio of their own in the middle frame and ultimately force the game into overtime. 

“They just outplayed us and outworked us,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “They were just the better team in the second and we kind of got what we deserved.” 

“We’ve got to give them credit, they came out hot in the second period there, but I think there were some mistakes that cost us,” Tomasino said. “It just goes to show - when we're on our game, and especially like how we looked in the first period - just how dominant we are and how much possession we have. So, this one stings, but we got a point. And with the chances we gave them it might have not even gone to OT, so that’s a positive. But we still need to close out games better.” 

Superb Saros 

Despite the result, Monday evening was another standout night for Saros, whose 31-save performance was six shy of matching a season high set on Dec. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Juice was great,” Josi said. “They had a lot of good looks in the third and a lot of good chances. And he played great to get us at least the point.”

“He's awesome,” Tomasino said. “That's how he plays every night. We’re lucky to have him, and if he wasn’t in net tonight it may have been even worse.” 

Two-Point Tommer

Returning to the lineup for his first game since Jan. 22, Tomasino wasted little time making the most out of his opportunity. 

Recording a secondary assist on McCarron’s game-opener then roofing a highlight-reel goal past Mads Sogaard, Tomasino exited Monday’s contest with his sixth goal of the season and his first multi-point performance since Dec. 21.

UP NEXT

The Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for their final outing before the All-Star break, a Wednesday contest against the Los Angeles Kings. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on TNT, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • McCarron’s first-period tally was his seventh of the season and matched a career high in goals set during the 2021-22 campaign.
  • Josi’s two assists earned the captain his 10th multi-point game of the season and the fourth in his last nine outings.
  • Cody Glass picked up his second assist of the season and his first since Nov. 20 on Tomasino’s first-period goal.
  • Tyson Barrie and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Monday’s game.

