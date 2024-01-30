Predators Salvage Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Senators

Juuse Saros turned away 31 saves and three different skaters tallied for Nashville in the opening frame, but the Predators ultimately fell to the Ottawa Senators by a 4-3 overtime decision at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.

“We got away from our game a little bit, and credit to them, they wanted it a little bit more in the second period,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Our legs weren't there and our brains shut off in a few situations. We gave up two faceoff goals and kind of easy offense there, but we showed a little bit of grit down the stretch where we know we didn't have our game and we found a way to get a point.”

The result sees Nashville move to 26-22-2 on the season and conclude their three-game road trip at 1-1-1.

QUICK HITS

Stung in the Second

Despite a three-goal showing in the first period courtesy of Michael McCarron (7), Philip Tomasino (6) and Yakov Trenin (8), the Predators allowed the home team to net a trio of their own in the middle frame and ultimately force the game into overtime.

“They just outplayed us and outworked us,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “They were just the better team in the second and we kind of got what we deserved.”

“We’ve got to give them credit, they came out hot in the second period there, but I think there were some mistakes that cost us,” Tomasino said. “It just goes to show - when we're on our game, and especially like how we looked in the first period - just how dominant we are and how much possession we have. So, this one stings, but we got a point. And with the chances we gave them it might have not even gone to OT, so that’s a positive. But we still need to close out games better.”

Superb Saros

Despite the result, Monday evening was another standout night for Saros, whose 31-save performance was six shy of matching a season high set on Dec. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.