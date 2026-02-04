Predators Recall Reid Schaefer From Milwaukee (AHL)

Rookie Winger Has Six Points (4g-2a) in 25 Games With Nashville This Season

Reid Schaefer, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 4, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Reid Schaefer from Milwaukee (AHL).

Schaefer, 22 (9/21/03), has six points (4g-2a), 13 penalty minutes and 22 shots on goal in his first 25 games as a rookie this season after making his NHL debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago. Schaefer scored his first career NHL goal and notched his first fighting major on Dec. 2 vs. Calgary. He additionally has 18 points (6g-12a) in 21 games for the Admirals in 2025-26.

Originally selected by Edmonton in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Schaefer was acquired by the Predators on Feb. 28, 2023 along with, among other pieces, a first-round pick (Tanner Molendyk) in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Oilers. Now in his third full professional campaign, he owns 53 points (21-32a) in 103 career AHL games with Milwaukee; he also has three points (1g-2a) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff contests. He recorded 14 points (8g-6a) as part of an injury-shortened season in 2024-25 and, as a rookie in 2023-24, tallied 21 points (7g-14a) in 63 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Schaefer spent parts of four seasons with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, winning the league title in 2023. The Edmonton, Alta., native also won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

