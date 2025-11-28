Predators Recall Reid Schaefer From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 28, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Reid Schaefer from Milwaukee (AHL).

Schaefer, 22 (9/21/03), has played in 15 games for the Admirals in 2025-26 is tied for second on the team in points (14) and assists (10); his four goals are tied for the third-most. The 6-foot-5, 226-pound forward additionally has nine points (4g-5a) in his last six games, including a season-high three-point effort on Nov. 21 at Henderson (2g-1a). He has scored twice on the power play, and his 41 shots lead Milwaukee.

Originally selected by Edmonton in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Schaefer was acquired by the Predators on Feb. 28, 2023 along with, among other pieces, a first-round pick (Tanner Molendyk) in the 2023 NHL Draft for defenseman Mattias Ekholm. Now in his third full professional campaign, he owns 49 points (19g-30a) in 97 career AHL games with Milwaukee; he also has three points (1g-2a) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff contests. He recorded 14 points (8g-6a) as part of an injury-shortened season in 2024-25 and, as a rookie in 2023-24, tallied 21 points (7g-14a) in 63 appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Schaefer spent parts of four seasons with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, winning the league title in 2023. The Edmonton, Alta., native also won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

