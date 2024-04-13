Predators Reassign Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 13, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL).

Grosenick, 34 (8/27/89), owns a 17-7-1 record, 2.56 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 appearances for the Admirals this season. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound goaltender won 14 straight games from Nov. 11-Feb. 24 – tying the Milwaukee franchise record – helping the Admirals to a current 44-21-1-1 record (90 points), the best in the AHL’s Central Division. On Wednesday, Grosenick was named the Admirals’ nominee for the AHL’s Man of the Year award, chosen for his outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2023-24 season.

