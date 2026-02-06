Predators Reassign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 6, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL).

Schaefer, 22 (9/21/03), has played in 27 games for the Predators in his first NHL season, making his debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago. The forward has posted six points (4g-2a), 13 penalty minutes and 24 shots. Schaefer scored his first career NHL goal and notched his first fighting major on Dec. 2 vs. Calgary. He additionally has 18 points (6g-12a) in 21 games for the Admirals in 2025-26.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.