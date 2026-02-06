Predators Reassign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL)

Rookie Winger Has Appeared in 27 Games With Nashville This Season

GettyImages-2255265665
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 6, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL).

Schaefer, 22 (9/21/03), has played in 27 games for the Predators in his first NHL season, making his debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago. The forward has posted six points (4g-2a), 13 penalty minutes and 24 shots. Schaefer scored his first career NHL goal and notched his first fighting major on Dec. 2 vs. Calgary. He additionally has 18 points (6g-12a) in 21 games for the Admirals in 2025-26.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Josi, Forsberg, Saros, Haula, Morley Set to Represent Preds at Olympic Winter Games

Despite Loss in Washington, Preds Feeling Good About Their Game as Olympic Break Arrives

Predators Reassign Matthew Wood to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, February 5

Preds Score Five, Fall to Wild in Overtime

Preds, Ford Ice Centers Continue to See Impressive Growth of Girls and Women's Hockey in Nashville and Beyond

Predators Recall Reid Schaefer From Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Official Podcast: Papa Barry and the Four-Goal Comeback

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, February 4

Preds Emotional Comeback a 'Fitting' Ending to a 'Crazy' Day

Predators Reassign Andreas Englund to Milwaukee (AHL)

Stamkos, O'Reilly Help Preds to Four-Goal Comeback Win Over Blues

Trotz Talks Decision to Announce Retirement Plans; Preds Look to Future as Search for Next General Manager Begins

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz Announces Retirement Plans

GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, February 2

Preds, Local HBCUs Continue Partnership to Grow Hockey, Impact Students' Lives

Forsberg Tallies Twice, Josi Scores Winner as Preds Beat Islanders to Finish Trip

Preds Official Podcast: The Dishin' Magician feat. Luke Evangelista