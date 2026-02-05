Predators Reassign Matthew Wood to Milwaukee (AHL)

Winger Has Appeared in 46 Games With Nashville in His First Full NHL Season, Posting Nine Goals and 17 Points

GettyImages-2243116939
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 5, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Matthew Wood to Milwaukee (AHL).

Wood, 20 (2/6/05), has played in 46 games for the Predators in his first full NHL season, posting nine goals and 17 points. Wood recorded his first career NHL hat trick on Nov. 10 at NY Rangers en route to leading all NHL rookie skaters in goals (6) in the month of November. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound forward additionally became the seventh rookie in team history to record a +4 rating in a game on Dec. 11 vs. St. Louis. Wood has one goal in two games for the Admirals in 2025-26.

