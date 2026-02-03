Predators Reassign Andreas Englund to Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Appeared in His 200th NHL Game During Monday's Win

Andreas Englund, Nashville Predators
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 3, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Andreas Englund to Milwaukee (AHL).

Englund, 30 (1/21/96), has played in three games for the Predators this season, including the 200th of his NHL career on Monday vs. St. Louis. Additionally, he has played in 34 games for the Admirals in 2025-26, posting six points (2g-4a), 44 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

