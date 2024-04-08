Predators Prevail in 3-2 Shootout Win Over Devils

Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout while Juuse Saros shut the door on all three Devils attempts to seal a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over New Jersey on Sunday at Prudential Center.

The result dropped Nashville’s clinching magic number to one and split their weekend back-to-back set.

“It was a good effort,” O’Reilly said. “It wasn’t a great start, but we kept building. We went out in the third and had a miscommunication, which happens. But at the TV timeout we had a little bit of a reset and kind of turned the ice in the third there. And I thought we responded well.”

“It was a grind,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “These are hard games and it was hard for both teams. I thought we did a lot of really good things and didn't get rewarded for some of our opportunities, but it was a grind and I’m proud of the group and the resiliency there. We had a little bit of a bad bounce on the second goal and I thought we rallied, we played a little flat for a few minutes and then we rallied, and I thought we put ourselves in a pretty good position to make a play and Vange made an unbelievable play.”

With St. Louis also prevailing in the shootout on Sunday, Nashville’s next clinching opportunity will come Tuesday evening, as the Predators host the Winnipeg Jets.

QUICK HITS

Pretty Boy One-Hundo

In his 100th NHL game, Luke Evangelista came up big for the Predators, scoring the equalizer with 7:15 remaining in regulation to force overtime against New Jersey.

Evangelista’s goal was his 16th goal of the season and gave the rookie forward the 50th point (23g-27a) of his career.