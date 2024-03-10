Predators Keep Point Streak Alive in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Wild

Ryan O’Reilly forced overtime with 122 seconds remaining to extend the Nashville Predators point streak to 12 games (10-0-2), but the visitors ultimately fell to the Minnesota Wild by a 4-3 decision at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

“It’s tough,” O’Reilly said. “We were right there, we battled back and we were doing good things and had some good chances too, Fleury made some unbelievable saves… [Juuse Saros] came up big for us too. It was a back-and-forth game, it was there for us and we had a chance. So, it’s disappointing, we wanted two, but you have to give them credit.”

“It was a fun hockey game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I loved our game. I thought we deserved a little bit better. But it was a great game. I think it was entertaining. They played really hard, it was back and forth, it was everything you want in a hockey game. So, it was a fun one to be a part of. Love the extra point, but the resiliency of our group down one late and being able to score I think is building our pillars of our success here this year.”

The result saw Nashville conclude their season series against Minnesota at 2-1-1 and moved the club to 37-25-4 on the campaign and 19-10-3 on the road.

QUICK HITS

Factor Forces OT

O’Reilly’s late equalizer was his 14th power-play goal of the season. The forward is tied with Valeri Nichushkin for the fifth most PPGs in the NHL and is one away from matching a career high, established with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2017-18 season.