Predators Earn Sixth Straight Win in 4-1 Decision Over Senators

Five in a row is great, but why leave all the fun out on the road?

Fueled by three-point performances from Roman Josi (2g-1a) and Gustav Nyquist (1g-2a), the Nashville Predators defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday and followed their perfect five-game road trip up with their sixth straight win.

“Coming back home after a big road trip you want to back that up, especially after what happened, so that was a really solid game,” Nyquist said. “I thought [McCarron’s] line set the tone again for us in the first and then [Ottawa] gave us a little pushback, but after that second I thought our third was probably one of our better periods all year. So, it was a good, solid game.”

“It was huge for us,” Josi said. “We knew coming home we needed to play better. We haven't been good at home all year and we need to find some consistency here. We’ve got a long homestand and just for our fans too, we love playing in front of our fans. You always want to win at home and I think after our last [home] game against Dallas, it was a really good win for us tonight.”

The result moves Nashville to 33-25-2 on the campaign and 15-15-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

QUICK HITS

Three for Josi

Maybe he was trying to put some distance between himself and the Predators new second all-time scorer, or maybe it was just another one of those nights for Nashville’s captain.

Scoring twice and adding a helper for good measure, Josi recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and the 18th of his career, tying Viktor Arvidsson for the fourth-most such contests in franchise history behind Filip Forsberg (39), David Legwand (24) and Craig Smith (20).