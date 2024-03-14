Predators Defeat Jets, 4-2, Extend Point Streak to 13 Games

Nashville Improves to 38-25-4, Concludes Four-Game Road Trip on Saturday Against Seattle

WPG Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Here’s to lucky No. 13. 

Four different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 27 saves as Nashville defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2, at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

The result extended the Predators’ point streak to 13 games (11-0-2), two shy of tying the franchise record.

“We knew it was going to be a big game,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “They're one of the best teams in the League and I felt like we played a really good game for 60 minutes. I felt like in the beginning they had a couple good chances, but after that, I felt like we played fast, we were relentless and didn't give them much time. It was just a great game for us.”

“It’s a great feeling,” Predators forward Gustav Nyquist said. “That's a hell of a team that we just beat and I thought we played a great game for 60 minutes, honestly all the way throughout. And it was just a great job by everyone.”

QUICK HITS

50 for 59

Recording the primary assist on Sherwood and Nyquist’s first-period goals, Josi reached the 50-assist mark for the second time in his career and joined Paul Kariya as the only other player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

“It’s cool,” Josi said. “Paul is a legend of the game. And I got the chance to meet him once, but just watching his highlights and watching him play, he was an unbelievable player and an unbelievable person, from what I’ve heard. So that’s pretty cool.” 

“I think his body of work over his career is probably overlooked, and he's probably a little underrated,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette. “He should probably be in the talk again this year to win the Norris Trophy, and unfortunately he does it every year and I think you forget about him a little bit. But he reminds you every now and then and he reminded you tonight of the versatility he has… He's a special player.”

The only other season to feature at least 50 assists from Josi was 2021-22, which saw Nashville’s captain record a franchise-high 73 helpers.

Josi additionally recorded his 100th career multi-assist game, becoming the first player in Predators history to reach the milestone.

Standout Saros

While his teammates would have liked to have gotten him the shutout, Saros iced another dominant performance in net, keeping one of the best teams in the NHL without a goal for over 53 minutes.

“He probably deserved a shutout tonight,” Josi said. “He played unbelievable, had some amazing saves. And [Saros and Kevin Lankinen] have been unbelievable for us, just this whole year. And it’s too bad we couldn't get him a shutout… He was great for us.”

“He came up huge when we needed him,” Nyquist said. “He's done that for us all year. And even [Lankinen], when he gets in net. We've just had tremendous goaltending all throughout [the season].”

The result saw Saros extend his point streak to 10 games (8-0-2) and become the third goaltender in Predators history to post a double-digit run, alongside Pekka Rinne and Tomas Vokoun.

Saros additionally recorded his second assist of the season on Sherwood’s first-period goal, the second-most among all NHL goaltenders. He is one assist shy of matching a career high, established during the 2018-19 season.

40 for 14 

Connecting on Forsberg’s third-period goal, Nyquist reached the 40-assist mark for the first time in his career. Netting the game’s opening goal, Nyquist additionally recorded his 13th multi-point outing of the season.

The effort earned the forward 58 points (18g-40a) in 67 games played; the only players with as many points in their first campaign with the Predators are Paul Kariya (85 in 2005-06), J-P Dumont (66 in 2006-07) and Mike Ribeiro (62 in 2014-15).

Nyquist is now tied with Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene (58 points in 66 games) for the most points by a player skating with a new team this season.

Zucker’s First in Gold

Welcome to Smashville, No. 16. 

With less than two minutes gone in the final frame and only 22 seconds after Filip Forsberg’s eventual game-winner, trade deadline pickup Jason Zucker scored his first goal in Gold and propelled his team to a comfortable four-goal lead.

“It felt good,” Zucker said. “Any time you come to a new team, you always want to try to contribute and show your worth. And it was a big win for us against a huge division opponent and somebody were chasing… It's been a lot of fun. It's a great group of guys who have been playing some great hockey, and for me, I'm just trying to contribute any way I can to just help them win games and win some games down the stretch.”

“[Zucker and Anthony Beauvillier] have been good,” Brunette said. “And I think it's hard. They came in at a hard time and went back-to-back on afternoon games and things are happening fast and tonight I thought they settled in really well. That was the best game they’ve played and I was happy for Zuck to get that goal. It was a big goal at a big time for us.”

Forsberg and Zucker’s third-period markers were the fifth-fastest two goals scored by the Predators this season.

UP NEXT

The Predators conclude their four-game road trip on Saturday with their third and final meeting of the season against the Seattle Kraken.

Puck drop at Climate Pledge Arena is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Josi became the fifth active defenseman with 100 multi-point games, joining Erik Karlsson (130), Kris Letang (105), Victor Hedman (103) and Brent Burns (101); he tied John Carlsson (37) for the third-most multi-assist periods by an active defenseman, trailing only Erik Karlsson (51) and Victor Hedman (44).
  • Spencer Stastney played his first game with the Predators since Dec. 7, 2023 and recorded a +1 rating over 13:27 of ice time. 
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro (upper body, week-to-week) and Cody Glass were scratched and did not skate in Wednesday’s game.

