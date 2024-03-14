Predators Defeat Jets, 4-2, Extend Point Streak to 13 Games

Here’s to lucky No. 13.

Four different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 27 saves as Nashville defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2, at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

The result extended the Predators’ point streak to 13 games (11-0-2), two shy of tying the franchise record.

“We knew it was going to be a big game,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “They're one of the best teams in the League and I felt like we played a really good game for 60 minutes. I felt like in the beginning they had a couple good chances, but after that, I felt like we played fast, we were relentless and didn't give them much time. It was just a great game for us.”

“It’s a great feeling,” Predators forward Gustav Nyquist said. “That's a hell of a team that we just beat and I thought we played a great game for 60 minutes, honestly all the way throughout. And it was just a great job by everyone.”

QUICK HITS

50 for 59

Recording the primary assist on Sherwood and Nyquist’s first-period goals, Josi reached the 50-assist mark for the second time in his career and joined Paul Kariya as the only other player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.