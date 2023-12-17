Predators Complete Perfect Back-to-Back Set in 3-1 Win Over Capitals

To be certain, Tomasino’s goal drought was not for lack of effort. In the 15 games between his two tallies, the forward registered 30 shots on net.

“I’m actually really proud of him, because he’s put a lot of work in,” Brunette said. “He hung in there and we scratched him and played him less and tried to help him understand what my expectations are for him and the style of play and how much pace he needs to play with to play, at least to my expectation, and it's not easy. It's hard and it's different. I'm sure he wasn't sure early, but I think the last 10-12 games he's played really well. He's been playing up to those expectations and it's nice to see him get rewarded for the work that he's put in.”

The goal - a slick, forehand-to-backhand move on the breakaway - was additionally Tomasino’s first game-winning goal of the season and the fourth of his career.

If We Make It Through December…

As the puck dropped at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, the Predators began their 16th game in the last 29 days and the second half of their third back-to-back set of the month.

Not that you’d be able to tell by watching.

Outshooting the Capitals in the first and third periods - as well as 23-22 overall - and cashing in on an early power play opportunity, Nashville looked unfazed by their daunting December slate.

“We try to approach every game the same,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “Obviously, you shouldn’t change your approach whether it's back-to-back or not. We want to try to set the tone and set the pace and I thought we did a good job of that… So, pretty happy with our effort and glad we got a good start coming off the travel last night.”

“We're feeling good about ourselves,” forward Colton Sissons said. “We’re a confident group and we’re just having fun. So it's going good right now and our game just keeps building. We’ve got to keep ourselves working toward just getting better. We’ll have another couple of days here to recharge and hopefully [on Tuesday] have another strong effort.”

Colton Tip-Ins

After Sissons’ two-goal performance in Montreal last weekend, the veteran forward came up big for the Predators once again on Saturday.

Redirecting a point shot from Roman Josi past Charlie Lindgren and into the cage, Sissons’ first period power-play tally got his team off to the start they were looking for.