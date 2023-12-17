Predators Complete Perfect Back-to-Back Set in 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Nashville Improves to 18-13-0, Concludes Two-Game Homestand on Tuesday Against Vancouver

By Zach Gilchriest
Consider the back-to-back complete.

Philip Tomasino netted the game-winner on an impressive breakaway goal and Juuse Saros made 21 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the Washington Capitals, 3-1, on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The result earned the Predators a perfect back-to-back set, their fourth win in a row and 13th in their last 16, while also moving them to 18-13-0 on the season.

“I really liked our effort throughout the game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We were a little sloppy in the second period and penalty-induced and we lost a little of our momentum. But I thought in the third we managed the game really well. I know we were running out of a little bit of gas, but I was really happy with the way we played in the third.”

QUICK HITS

Tommer Time

While Tomasino was undoubtedly thrilled to steal the lead back for his team on Saturday, his second period breakaway tally possibly meant just a bit more for the young forward, who had been without a goal since Nov. 9.

“I feel like I've been having some pretty good chances recently,” Tomasino said. “I just want to be a guy that is in consistently and helps out our team… I think there's still a lot of room for improvement for me, but I think when I'm given the chance I think I’m doing a pretty good job. Going forward I want to continue to be a guy that [Brunette] can trust in every situation and who can obviously chip in offensively as well.”

To be certain, Tomasino’s goal drought was not for lack of effort. In the 15 games between his two tallies, the forward registered 30 shots on net.

“I’m actually really proud of him, because he’s put a lot of work in,” Brunette said. “He hung in there and we scratched him and played him less and tried to help him understand what my expectations are for him and the style of play and how much pace he needs to play with to play, at least to my expectation, and it's not easy. It's hard and it's different. I'm sure he wasn't sure early, but I think the last 10-12 games he's played really well. He's been playing up to those expectations and it's nice to see him get rewarded for the work that he's put in.”

The goal - a slick, forehand-to-backhand move on the breakaway - was additionally Tomasino’s first game-winning goal of the season and the fourth of his career.

If We Make It Through December…

As the puck dropped at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, the Predators began their 16th game in the last 29 days and the second half of their third back-to-back set of the month. 

Not that you’d be able to tell by watching. 

Outshooting the Capitals in the first and third periods - as well as 23-22 overall - and cashing in on an early power play opportunity, Nashville looked unfazed by their daunting December slate.

“We try to approach every game the same,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “Obviously, you shouldn’t change your approach whether it's back-to-back or not. We want to try to set the tone and set the pace and I thought we did a good job of that… So, pretty happy with our effort and glad we got a good start coming off the travel last night.”

“We're feeling good about ourselves,” forward Colton Sissons said. “We’re a confident group and we’re just having fun. So it's going good right now and our game just keeps building. We’ve got to keep ourselves working toward just getting better. We’ll have another couple of days here to recharge and hopefully [on Tuesday] have another strong effort.” 

Colton Tip-Ins

After Sissons’ two-goal performance in Montreal last weekend, the veteran forward came up big for the Predators once again on Saturday.

Redirecting a point shot from Roman Josi past Charlie Lindgren and into the cage, Sissons’ first period power-play tally got his team off to the start they were looking for.

The goal was Sissons’ 10th of the season and his third in his last four games.

UP NEXT

The Predators two-game homestand continues Tuesday as the Vancouver Canucks arrive in SMASHVILLE. Click here to buy tickets.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Yakov Trenin’s third period goal was his seventh of the season, and his third goal and fourth point in five career games against Washington.
  • Saros collected his sixth win in as many starts on Saturday and his ninth win in his last 10 starts for Nashville.
  • After assisting Sissons’ first period power-play goal, Filip Forsberg now has 17 points (8g-9a) in 16 career games against the team that drafted him 11th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.
  • Dante Fabbro and Kiefer Sherwood (upper body, day-to-day) were scratched and did not play in Saturday’s game.

