Predators Complete Perfect Back-to-Back Set in 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Consider the back-to-back complete.
Philip Tomasino netted the game-winner on an impressive breakaway goal and Juuse Saros made 21 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the Washington Capitals, 3-1, on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
The result earned the Predators a perfect back-to-back set, their fourth win in a row and 13th in their last 16, while also moving them to 18-13-0 on the season.
“I really liked our effort throughout the game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We were a little sloppy in the second period and penalty-induced and we lost a little of our momentum. But I thought in the third we managed the game really well. I know we were running out of a little bit of gas, but I was really happy with the way we played in the third.”
QUICK HITS
Tommer Time
While Tomasino was undoubtedly thrilled to steal the lead back for his team on Saturday, his second period breakaway tally possibly meant just a bit more for the young forward, who had been without a goal since Nov. 9.
“I feel like I've been having some pretty good chances recently,” Tomasino said. “I just want to be a guy that is in consistently and helps out our team… I think there's still a lot of room for improvement for me, but I think when I'm given the chance I think I’m doing a pretty good job. Going forward I want to continue to be a guy that [Brunette] can trust in every situation and who can obviously chip in offensively as well.”