Predators Collect Third-Straight Win in 4-1 Victory Over Kings

Three down, two to go.

Yakov Trenin and Mark Jankowski got things going before Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon sealed the deal on the empty net, earning the Nashville Predators their third straight win in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

“It was a real gutsy win,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “This was one of those games that we knew was going to be hard. [Los Angeles is] playing really well right now and we knew it was going to be a game of little margins and we've lost little margin battles over the course of the season, but I think we're growing, we're learning. And I thought tonight we won that little battle just enough to win the game. It was a hard hockey game and I’m proud of our group for staying with it all game.”

“We just had committed efforts up and down the lineup,” Sissons said. “We were rolling everybody, and everybody was having a positive impact. Our game is there with us right now, and hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”

The result moves Nashville to 30-25-2 on the season, 16-10-2 on the road and 3-0-0 on their five-game road trip as they turn their attention toward San Jose on Saturday.

QUICK HITS

Three for No. 10

Sissons may have scored the prettiest empty-net goal of his career, and quite possibly the season.