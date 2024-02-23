Predators Celebrate Impact of Franchise's Black Players as Black History Month Continues

Subban BHM
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, the Nashville Predators are proud to recognize each of the Black players who have skated with the organization during its 25-year history. 

Though the list is small, the contributions these players brought to the Predators organization and the city of Nashville were anything but. 

Let’s take a look:

GettyImages-686998012

P.K. Subban

P.K. Subban arrived in Smashville off of the biggest trade of the 2016 offseason, departing his longtime Montreal Canadiens club in exchange for Predators captain Shea Weber.

With Subban in the lineup, the Predators reached new heights of success. 

The defenseman loomed large in the franchise’s historic run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, recording 12 points (2g-10a), a +5 rating and an average 25:32 of ice time in 22 games. 

The following season, Subban recorded a career-high in goals (16) and nearly bested a career high in points, registering 59 (16g-43a) in 82 games. The blueliner was a crucial piece of the Predators franchise-record 10-game winning streak from Feb. 18 to March 8, 2018 and their first Presidents’ Trophy season. 

Subban also established himself in the Nashville community through many charitable endeavors, though most notably through his Blueline Buddies program, which has continued on in the years following his departure thanks to ongoing support from the Predators locker room and the Preds Foundation. 

Subban represented the Predators at both the 2017 and 2018 NHL All-Star Games and was named a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2017-18 season.

GettyImages-485638709

Seth Jones 

Taken by the Predators fourth overall at the 2013 NHL Draft, defenseman Seth Jones became the second-highest draft pick in franchise history.

In his rookie season, the 19-year-old blueliner recorded 25 points (6g-19a) in 77 games and followed the year up with an 11th place finish in Calder Trophy voting.

Jones played in all 82 games of his sophomore season, tallying 27 points (8g-19a) during that span, 11 of which came on the power play. 

Jones was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets midway through his third full season with the Predators in exchange for forward Ryan Johansen.

GettyImages-113146335

Joel Ward 

Joel Ward came to the Predators as a free agent ahead of the 2008-09 season and proved a valuable asset during his first season, recording 35 points (17g-18a) in 79 games. 

Ward was rewarded with a two-year contract following his debut season, and in his next two campaigns with Nashville totaled 63 points (23g-40a) in 151 games.

Ward’s largest contribution, however, would come during the 2011 postseason. 

Ward was an invaluable asset in the franchise’s first playoff series win, a six-game battle against the Anaheim Ducks that saw the forward notch five points (3g-2a). In the franchise’s first trip to the Western Conference Semifinals, Ward would add another eight points (4g-4a) in six games, including two multi-point performances.

Ward departed Nashville following the 2011 campaign, heading to the Washington Capitals as a free agent, but he no doubt firmly remains in the memory of the Predators fanbase, having contributed to one of the franchise's most historically significant milestones.

Related Content

Behind the Design: Local Artists Celebrate Black History & Culture with Custom Predators Jerseys

Predators, GUIDER Program Ready to Celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Night

News Feed

Predators Collect Third-Straight Win in 4-1 Victory Over Kings

Nashville Predators Alum Blake Geoffrion Returns to Bridgestone Arena on April 9 with Author Sam Jefferies to Promote New Book

Novak Heats Up as Predators Postseason Push Continues

GAME DAY: Preds at Kings, Feb. 22

Predators Power Past Golden Knights in 5-3 Win

GAME DAY: Preds at Golden Knights, Feb. 20

Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

'This Is Only the Beginning': McCarron Looking Forward to Future with Predators After Inking Two-Year Deal

Predators Ice Bounce-Back Effort in 5-2 Win Over Blues

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, Feb. 17

An Advocate for Foster Care, O'Reilly Spends Impactful Day with Children from Tennessee Kids Belong

Predators Sign Michael McCarron to Two-Year, $1.8 Million Contract

Predators Stung in 9-2 Loss to Stars

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Feb. 15

Saros Makes Season-High 43 Saves as Predators Fall to Devils, 4-2

GAME DAY: Devils vs. Preds, Feb. 13

Afanasyev, Jankowski Eager to Continue Impactful Play with Predators