Predators Celebrate Impact of Franchise's Black Players as Black History Month Continues

P.K. Subban

P.K. Subban arrived in Smashville off of the biggest trade of the 2016 offseason, departing his longtime Montreal Canadiens club in exchange for Predators captain Shea Weber.

With Subban in the lineup, the Predators reached new heights of success.

The defenseman loomed large in the franchise’s historic run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, recording 12 points (2g-10a), a +5 rating and an average 25:32 of ice time in 22 games.

The following season, Subban recorded a career-high in goals (16) and nearly bested a career high in points, registering 59 (16g-43a) in 82 games. The blueliner was a crucial piece of the Predators franchise-record 10-game winning streak from Feb. 18 to March 8, 2018 and their first Presidents’ Trophy season.

Subban also established himself in the Nashville community through many charitable endeavors, though most notably through his Blueline Buddies program, which has continued on in the years following his departure thanks to ongoing support from the Predators locker room and the Preds Foundation.

Subban represented the Predators at both the 2017 and 2018 NHL All-Star Games and was named a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2017-18 season.