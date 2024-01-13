Predators, GUIDER Program Ready to Celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Night

As Hockey Is For Everyone Night returns to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, the Nashville Predators and their impactful GUIDER program - growth, understanding, inclusion, diversity, equality and representation - will be ready to celebrate.

Arriving during the program’s fourth year of impact, the evening will give Nashville’s many diverse communities an opportunity to come together and enjoy the greatest game ever played in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

“It truly does feel like a celebration, because it's our community coming together and it is GUIDER seeing through the goals and implementation of being an inclusive space,” Predators Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Amy Bratten said. “The kids who come to this game and come to all our games can see people that look like them and know that they can perform on the band stage, they could be a player, they could be a coach… So, it really does feel like a celebration and it's important for the GUIDER board to have a night like this to celebrate and to support the NHL and their DEI efforts as well through the Hockey Is For Everyone platform.”

To be certain, when the Predators host Hockey Is For Everyone Night, they mean everyone.

Nissan Community Leaders from the TN Pride Chamber, the Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce, the National Museum of African American Music and API Middle Tennessee will lead the festivities as towel wavers, fan captains and Mayors of SMASHVILLE.

On the Bridgestone Arena plaza, the NHL’s United by Hockey Mobile Museum will open its doors to fans as they enter the game. The museum features artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women across hockey. Admission to the bus is free for all ages.

The Creating Opportunities for Racial Equality Program - or CORE - presented by Bridgestone will take the ice during the first intermission, while Sled Preds will be on the Bridgestone Arena concourse giving fans demonstrations and information about their program.

In addition to the festivities, Saturday will also provide a moment to recognize the progress made by the GUIDER program since its inception four years ago, during a watershed moment in American history.