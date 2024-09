Kara Hammer & Max Herz continue their coverage of Nashville Predators training camp, recapping the Gold Star Showcase intrasquad game in Clarksville on Wednesday night in front of a great crowd of hockey fans and military families. Hear interviews with two Predators defensemen:

8:25 - Lucas Johansen, younger brother of Preds great Ryan Johansen, who is in camp on a tryout agreement.

18:15 - Kevin Gravel, entering his second season as the Milwaukee Admirals AHL captain.