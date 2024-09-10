POP 234: Recapping The Biggest Offseason in Preds History

The Predators Official Podcast is back for the 2024-25 regular season with hosts Kara Hammer & Max Herz! Kara and Max recap the biggest offseason in Preds history and get you ready for the season:

0:00: Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei are on the Nashville Predators. Learn about the trio of massive signings joining the team in big roles this season

17:45: A recap of the Predators' other offseason moves, including a three-year deal for Alex Carrier and trading Yaroslav Askarov to the Sharks.

30:00: Our guesses at the Preds' opening night lineup.

41:20: Looking at the 2024-25 schedule and the Rookie Showcase tournament this week in Smashville!

