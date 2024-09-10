POP 234: Recapping The Biggest Offseason in Preds History

Max Herz & Kara Hammer Recap Nashville's Additions in Free Agency & Preview the 2024-25 Season in Episode 234 of the Predators Official Podcast

POP 234
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

The Predators Official Podcast is back for the 2024-25 regular season with hosts Kara Hammer & Max Herz! Kara and Max recap the biggest offseason in Preds history and get you ready for the season:

  • 0:00: Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei are on the Nashville Predators. Learn about the trio of massive signings joining the team in big roles this season
  • 17:45: A recap of the Predators' other offseason moves, including a three-year deal for Alex Carrier and trading Yaroslav Askarov to the Sharks.
  • 30:00: Our guesses at the Preds' opening night lineup.
  • 41:20: Looking at the 2024-25 schedule and the Rookie Showcase tournament this week in Smashville!

Visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more. And as always, use #PredsPodcast or reach out to @KaraHammer & @MaxHerzTalks on X (Twitter) for all your Predators questions and comments!

