POP 236: Training Camp Episode 2! Preds Wingers Ozzy Wiesblatt & Kyle Marino

Kara Hammer & Max Herz bring you into the second week of Nashville Predators training camp and recap the preseason-opening doubleheader in Florida. Topics include Steven Stamkos' first preseason goal in Gold, the O'Reilly brothers becoming linemates for a day, Mike McCarron becoming a father and Colton Sissons becoming a (fake) uncle to his young linemates.

Plus, one-on-one interviews from training camp with winger Ozzy Wiesblatt as he pushes to make the NHL roster and his NHL debut (24:15) and winger Kyle Marino on his journey from Junior B in the Go-Jay to his first NHL preseason game (35:00).