POP 236: Training Camp Episode 2! Preds Wingers Ozzy Wiesblatt & Kyle Marino

Ozzy Wiesblatt, Kyle Marino Join Max Herz & Kara Hammer in Episode 236 of the Predators Official Podcast

pop236
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Kara Hammer & Max Herz bring you into the second week of Nashville Predators training camp and recap the preseason-opening doubleheader in Florida. Topics include Steven Stamkos' first preseason goal in Gold, the O'Reilly brothers becoming linemates for a day, Mike McCarron becoming a father and Colton Sissons becoming a (fake) uncle to his young linemates.

Plus, one-on-one interviews from training camp with winger Ozzy Wiesblatt as he pushes to make the NHL roster and his NHL debut (24:15) and winger Kyle Marino on his journey from Junior B in the Go-Jay to his first NHL preseason game (35:00).

Related Content

POP 235: Preds Training Camp Begins! And a Rookie Camp Recap

POP 234: Recapping The Biggest Offseason in Preds History

News Feed

Predators Players and Prospects Shine in Second Annual Gold Star Showcase 

Predators Assign Two Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 56 Players

Predators Head to Clarksville Wednesday for Second Annual Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster

Predators Assign Five Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 58 Players

Predators Sign Hiroki Gojsic to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Stamkos Scores in Preseason Debut, Preds Drop Two in Florida

POP 235: Preds Training Camp Begins! And a Rookie Camp Recap

Ford Ice Centers Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

Pete Weber Announces Steps to Ensure Longevity with the Predators

Predators Sign Philip Tomasino to One-Year, $825,000 Contract

Predators Conclude Rookie Showcase with 5-4 Win Over Hurricanes

Nashville Predators to Host PredsFest 2024-25 Season Release Party Presented By Ticketmaster on Sunday, Oct. 6

Sydney Harris & Sarah Buckner Paving the Way for Female Officials at Predators Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Lightning in Game 2 of Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Open 2024 Rookie Showcase Falling to Panthers, 5-2

Hard-Hitting Wiesblatt Looking to Make Impact in Upcoming 2024-25 Campaign

Arriving for Rookie Camp, Chrona Excited for New Opportunity with Predators

Ford Ice Centers to Celebrate Anniversary Milestones with Free Activations at All Three Locations on Sept. 21