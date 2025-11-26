Preds Give Back, Deliver Thanksgiving Meals Across Nashville

McCarron, Hague, Skjei, Blankenburg Distribute Turkeys, Fixings With Metro Nashville Police Department

JR301933
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

A rainy, dreary Wednesday didn’t stop a few members of the Nashville Predators from ensuring some deserving families would have a Thanksgiving meal on their table this week.

In partnership with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Predators Foundation, the Preds - including players Michael McCarron, Nic Hague, Brady Skjei and Nick Blankenburg - got out into the community last week and delivered turkeys, plus all the sides and fixings, to those in need.

The Preds Foundation selected five organizations in Nashville to identify 100 families to receive the meals, and the MNPD selected 50 additional families as well. Food baskets were donated by Preds players and staff, and the partnership has never been better - or needed more.

“It’s a special time, and there’s a lot of families that need help,” MNPD Chief John Drake said. “We have a great opportunity to be able to provide them a little bit of hope and inspiration and some food, and it’s good to see us come together with our great partners, the Predators organization here, with some players here who have in their heart to give back to people as well and to provide a meal to them on Thanksgiving. It’s time to give thanks and they’re very much a part of it, and I want to thank them for being here and doing this.”

McCarron is a veteran of the Thanksgiving deliveries with four seasons to his name, but others, like Blankenburg, were taking part for the first time - and they were certainly glad to do so.

“As a hockey player, we have a lot of influence, and we just try to use hockey to serve other people,” Blankenburg said. “We’re blessed with a lot, so just try and give back to people who are less fortunate than we are. I think it puts things into perspective, too, and seeing some of these communities, I think it’s just a good reminder to be thankful for what you have.”

Blankenburg, who teamed with Skjei to visit communities near the North Nashville Police Precinct, appreciated the perspective and opportunity to meet people away from the rink. As he has a Thanksgiving meal with the rest of his teammates on the road this season, chances are he’ll also remember those who will be able to do the same thanks to a small gesture that made a big difference.

"I think people were just very grateful, and sometimes we forget how nice it is to go out to dinner and have a nice meal,” Blankenburg said. “I think we forget that people don’t always have that opportunity. So, I think it was really cool to obviously meet some new people and talk to the police officers, too, and kind of see a glimpse of their world and just how hard they work and how hard their job is. So, I’m definitely very thankful for all that I have and definitely a good kind of perspective moment there.”

