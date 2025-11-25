Tootoo Returns to Nashville to Show Documentary, Tell Story to Favorite NHL City, Preds Fans

Former Predators Fan Favorite Grateful for Opportunity to Thank Smashville

Jordin Tootoo, Nashville Predators

© Getty Images

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Jordin Tootoo’s life hasn’t been perfect. Far from it, actually.

But now, with a successful NHL career behind him, a loving wife and three beautiful daughters at home, and sobriety for almost 15 years, the former Nashville Predators fan favorite has never been better.

Telling his story helped, and along with director Michael Hamilton and producer Adam Scorgie, his documentary - simply titled “Tootoo” - is giving the rest of the world a glimpse into what life was like as the first Inuk player in the NHL.

“It was quite the project, to be honest,” Tootoo said last week on the Predators Official Podcast. “The last five years have been really healing, not only for myself, but my family. We all fight a fight no one knows about, and especially with professional athletes. Your average fans look at us and say, ‘Well, how could they struggle in life when they've got it going on?’ And you know, we're human, too.”

Perhaps the word “former” should be omitted when referring to the now 42-year-old Tootoo, especially in these parts. On Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, hundreds of Preds Smashville Loyal members attended a screening of the documentary, many of them donning jerseys with “Tootoo” emblazoned on the back.

The moment was of the full-circle variety for the Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, native, and there was no place he wanted the first American showing of the film to be than his first and favorite NHL city - a place that shaped Tootoo into the man he is today.

“Getting back to Nashville, where the heart of my career started, and where really, Jordin Tootoo grew up, [is special],” Tootoo said. “I was 20 years old when I moved to Nashville and spent nine years there and met a lot of great people. Couldn’t land in a better city, to be honest, for a young guy like me. The market wasn't really big back in the early 2000s, so there wasn't a lot of pressure. I was able to grow and to mature and live out my dreams in Music City. What a great experience it was.”

That stay in Tennessee didn’t come without ruts in the ice, however, and in the documentary, Tootoo, as well as his former coach - and current Preds General Manager, Barry Trotz; former Preds GM David Poile; and former Preds teammates like Shea Weber, Scottie Upshall, Jim McKenzie and Brian McGrattan all offer their insights into what Tootoo went through before he was sober.

That lifestyle, combined with his physicality on the ice, took a toll and eventually led Tootoo to rehab. Much of the anger and sadness, as Tootoo discusses, came from the loss of his brother, Terence, to suicide before Tootoo turned pro.

“At the end of the day, we all have battles, and a lot of us men silently hold those battles in,” Tootoo said. “For me, I had the game of hockey to release that anger and that frustration. Not a lot of men can say that they can go to work and release their anger and all that. But this whole process has brought my wife and I closer together. It's allowed us to be able to communicate because, like I said, men, we tend to hold everything inside and and a lot of times we don't know how to verbalize. This whole process, even throughout my sobriety journey, I've now realized that, yes, people do change, and we have to allow space for that.

“A lot of times, we want to bring history back and bring it back down to your level. A lot of times, I've created boundaries where, yes, I have a lot of shame and guilt with my past actions, but I'm not going to carry that anymore. Today, I'm moving forward. I'm not going to forget, but that being said, I think my documentary is - you want to call a spade a spade? Watch my documentary. I don't hold back.”

That was the case on the ice, too, and that endeared him to the Nashville fans more than most players ever come close to. And when Tootoo returned to the Predators after spending time in rehab during the 2010-11 season, he was overcome with emotion during the welcome back.

“The first game I came back after entering rehab and getting that standing ovation, it sent chills down my spine,” Tootoo said. “I had a few tears because I didn't know if I was ever going to get that opportunity again. But, I worked my butt off because that’s how I know how to do things. You outwork your opponent and good things happen.”

Tootoo did that on the ice every night in Nashville, and now, he’s putting his energy into a different cause by hosting talks around North America to tell his story - and, as his wife, Jennifer says in the documentary, make sure the cycle ends with him.

And even though he never won the sport’s ultimate prize, Tootoo says none of that matters today. Instead, all he has to do is wake up in the morning.

“I can honestly say that my greatest accomplishment in my life, it's not about being the first Inuk player in the NHL, playing for Team Canada, all these accolades,” Tootoo said. “It's about being a present father, a present husband and being able to watch my girls grow. Although I never had the opportunity to hoist a Stanley Cup, I get to watch three Stanley Cups walk out of their room every morning. And I wouldn't change it for a thing.”

“Tootoo: The Jordin Tootoo Story” is now streaming in Canada and will be available in the United States in early 2026.

News Feed

Smashville Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase Returns to Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Nov. 28-30

Preds Left Disappointed With Loss to Panthers

GAME DAY: Panthers vs. Preds, November 24

Josi Returns as Preds Fall to Avalanche

GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, November 22

Saros to Honor Four Members of Preds Family With Special Hockey Fights Cancer Mask

Preds Official Podcast: Home Swede Home & Jordin Tootoo's Homecoming

Preds Foundation Takes Part in Annual KABOOM! Playground Build

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 22

Preds Return from Sweden, Josi Returns to Practice as Nashville Prepares for Schedule Resumption

Predators Reassign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL)

Despite Loss in Sweden Finale, Forsberg, Preds Won't Soon Forget Trip to Stockholm

NHL Global Series Game Day: Preds vs. Penguins, November 16

Forsberg Joins NHL, NHLPA to Give Back to Hometown Team During Preds Trip to Sweden 

Forsberg, Stamkos Lead Preds to Thrilling Overtime Win Against Penguins in Sweden

NHL Global Series Game Day: Preds vs. Penguins, November 14

Forsberg, O'Reilly Honored to Visit Children's Hospital, Represent Preds in Sweden

Preds Enjoy Swedish Cuisine, Celebrate Swedish Teammates in Stockholm