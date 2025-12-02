Schaefer, Wiesblatt Score First NHL Goals, Stamkos Reaches Milestone as Preds Beat Flames

Reid Schaefer and Ozzy Wiesblatt each collected a souvenir on Tuesday night.

Both rookies scored their respective first NHL goals - and Steven Stamkos recorded his 1,200th NHL point - as the Nashville Predators defeated the Calgary Flames by a 5-1 final at Bridgestone Arena.

Schaefer also added his first career fighting major, and on a night full of milestones, the Preds had plenty to celebrate following one of the more inspiring wins in recent memory.

“[The energy and contributions from the young players] is great,” Stamkos said. “I mean, you need that. You need that to be a good team in this League, contributions from everybody. Obviously, guys are getting a little more opportunity each and every day because of the way that they're playing, and it's great to see them get rewarded. But, you need that throughout the course of the year to be a good team. So, we’ve got to build on that, because it was great to see.”

“There were a lot of special nights for a bunch of different people,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “That's what makes the game great. Obviously, to cap it off of the win makes it even better. So, I think for [Schaefer] and for Ozzy, being around the game as long as I have, we all remember our first ones, and everybody in the bench always gets excited when they know somebody has their first one. Especially in both cases, with Ozzy, everything he's gone through, to see him score, I think the bench erupted. It was probably the biggest eruption we've had all year. So, [I’m] happy for them.”

With his family in the building, Schaefer’s first in the NHL came early in the opening period as the 6-foot-5 winger went to the net and deposited a rebound into the twine to give his club a 1-0 lead.

“It’s pretty special, honestly,” Schaefer said. “Having family in the building too just makes it more special. It was a lot of fun… Honestly, I kind of blacked out [after scoring]. It went in the net and I was like, ‘Oh, what do I do here?’ But, [it was] a pretty cool moment.”