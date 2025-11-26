Preds Score Five in Third Period, Come Back to Beat Red Wings

A five-goal third period saw the Nashville Predators storm back to beat the Detroit Red Wings by a 6-3 final on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. The result sees the Preds snap a three-game skid and gets them back in the win column to start a two-game trip.

After entering the final frame down 3-1, Nashville’s offense exploded. Michael Bunting tallied in the opening period, and then Nick Blankenburg, Roman Josi, Ryan O’Reilly, Erik Haula and Steven Stamkos all found the back of the net in the final 20 minutes to give the Preds a much needed victory and plenty to be thankful for.

“Just huge,” Blankenburg said of the win. “I mean, there's no quitting in this team, and I think we've seen that throughout this year. Just huge for us. We just said we just need one game to kind of get us going - and obviously feels good tonight.”

“It was huge,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of the victory. “I think we've been in, I keep saying, feels like a million games like that, where we're having trouble getting that second goal to put the game away. We came in the third, down by one, and oddly enough, tonight we stuck with it. Nice to get rewarded. I think you tell this group time and time again, you're doing a lot of good things and sooner or later, you'll get rewarded. Tonight was one of the nights we got rewarded."

The Predators had a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play courtesy of Bunting’s 100th career goal - a power-play tally that came off a deflection of a Blakenburg shot - but the Red Wings potted two of their own on the man advantage in the second stanza to go up 2-1.

But before the third period was three minutes old, the Preds had regained the lead. First, Ryan O’Reilly found Blankenburg, and the defenseman deked his way to a beautiful backhand tally to tie the game. Then, just 15 seconds later, Josi got a second opportunity off a face-off and went top shelf to give Nashville a 3-2 advantage.