Nashville Native Russell Returns Home as Stonehill University Captain for Smashville Women's Collegiate Showcase

Nicole Russell thought her daughter, Sydney, was going to be a figure skater - until the youngest member of the family started wearing her brother’s old jersey and hockey gloves.

“And so I thought, ‘OK, we're not going figure skating,” Nicole laughed over the phone earlier this week. “We’re going to go hockey.”

That decision turned out to be the correct choice, so much so that the Russells are about to have a full circle moment this holiday weekend.

Sydney, who became the first female hockey player born and raised in Nashville to commit to play NCAA Division I hockey, will return home as the captain of the Stonehill University Skyhawks to skate in the annual SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

Stonehill, along with Mercyhurst University and the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s teams will travel to the Music City for the fifth-annual event, which is set to begin the day after Thanksgiving at the same rink where Russell has practiced before.

Now, the senior defender will lead her squad against the Lakers and Badgers in front of family and friends who have never had the chance to see her play collegiately - until now.

“I'm really excited,” Sydney said via Zoom from the Stonehill campus earlier in the week. "I think it'll be a special weekend to come back to where I started playing. I guess I never thought I would be able, or be given this opportunity, to do this. I just want to make the most of it, and I think especially being in front of family and friends that usually wouldn't travel all the way to New England and watch me play, I think that'll be very special to be able to have that.”

Of course, Sydney’s parents, Nicole and Mark, are overjoyed at the chance to not only be home for Thanksgiving for the first time in a number of years, but to be able to hop in the car and see their daughter play in her hometown again?

“To be at home for Thanksgiving and get to see one of our kids play hockey - that’s pretty special,” Mark said. “And then the amount of family and friends that know she's playing in town, which may be some added pressure on Syd - I hope not - but just through the roof excitement of her getting to play in Nashville.”

The Russells’ story is not unlike many other hockey families in Nashville - the early morning practices, the games and tournaments in cities across the country and the chance to support their children - Sydney and brother, Trevor - in doing what they loved.

In the early years, Sydney played on boys teams, but when she turned 12 and body checking was about to be introduced, her mother gave her an option - find a girls team to join or pick a different sport.

“She wasn’t having that,” Nicole said.