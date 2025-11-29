Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Jets

Blankenburg, Evangelista Score in Loss as Nashville Finishes November Schedule

GettyImages-2248547155
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Nick Blankenburg and Luke Evangelista tallied for the Predators, but Nashville ultimately fell to the Winnipeg Jets by a 5-2 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds split their back-to-back set as the November portion of their schedule comes to a close.

“Obviously, it's frustrating,” Blankenburg said of the loss. “Feel like we let one slip there, and we're just trying to build that consistent game. We're trying to find that for 60 minutes, and I think you'd be blind if you don't see that. There's glimpses and there's parts where it's really good. We’ve just got to find a way to do it for 60 minutes consistently. And the answer to that, I don't know, but just continue to take it a day at a time and try to continue to learn and grow and just keep fighting.”

“The pushback is a good sign,” Evangelista said. “I think we've been resilient to the end of games in that sense. But I think just early on, slow, loose defensively - that starts with me. I think, playing against top guys, you’ve gotta be sharp defensively, and a couple bad reads led to goals. I think we clean that up, we keep it tight early, we don't have to claw back and we'll be in a better spot.”

Winnipeg scored early and late in the opening period for a 2-0 advantage, and they went up by three midway through the second stanza. However, late in the middle period, Blankenburg gave the Preds life when he blasted one home from the point on the power play.

Then, early in the final frame, Evangelista picked up a loose puck at the side of the net and roofed a backhand past Jets goaltender Eric Comrie to cut the Winnipeg lead to one. That was as close as the Preds came, however, as the Jets added some insurance before finishing the night with an empty-net tally.

“It’s really hard in this League when you give one up in the first minute and the last minute of the [first] period,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “That was kind of my takeaway.”

Nashville earned four out of a possible six points in a stretch of three games in four nights, and they’ll now shift their focus to the month of December and the good that came out of a pair of recent wins.

“The last two games [before Saturday], we strung together a couple big wins, especially on the road,” Evangelista said. “We’ve got to play the way that we played in those two. We were desperate, we played a complete 60, we battled to the very end and it’s kind of our identity. We’ve got to be desperate right now.”

Notes:

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged in the second half of the back-to-back with Jonathan Marchessault (lower body, day-to-day) sitting out once more. Justin Barron and Adam Wilsby were scratched on the back end, and rookie winger Reid Schaefer made his home debut in his second NHL game.

Roman Josi played the entire final 5:15 of regulation time.

With a busy Thanksgiving week now complete, the Preds will host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night before a two-game trip to Florida and Carolina later in the week.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Jets vs. Preds, November 29

Preds Beat Blackhawks to Sweep Thanksgiving Trip

Predators Recall Reid Schaefer From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Native Russell Returns Home as Stonehill College Captain for Smashville Women's Collegiate Showcase

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, November 28

Preds Give Back, Deliver Thanksgiving Meals Across Nashville

Preds Score Five in Third Period, Come Back to Beat Red Wings

GAME DAY: Preds at Red Wings, November 26

Smashville Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase Returns to Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Nov. 28-30

Tootoo Returns to Nashville to Show Documentary, Tell Story to Favorite NHL City, Preds Fans

Preds Left Disappointed With Loss to Panthers

GAME DAY: Panthers vs. Preds, November 24

Josi Returns as Preds Fall to Avalanche

GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, November 22

Saros to Honor Four Members of Preds Family With Special Hockey Fights Cancer Mask

Preds Official Podcast: Home Swede Home & Jordin Tootoo's Homecoming

Preds Foundation Takes Part in Annual KABOOM! Playground Build

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 22