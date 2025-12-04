Saros, Stamkos Lead Preds to Overtime Victory Against Panthers

Nashville Completes Comeback to Finish Season Series Against Florida

GettyImages-2249363455
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Ryan O’Reilly tied it, and Steven Stamkos ended it.

A gritty road effort saw the Nashville Predators come back to defeat the Florida Panthers by a 2-1 final in overtime on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena. The result gives the Preds victories in four of their last five outings and an OT win against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Nashville needed almost 54 minutes of regulation time to find the back of the net after Juuse Saros and the penalty kill put on a show, but O’Reilly did just that before Stamkos potted the winner with just 53 seconds left in the extra frame.

“It was huge,” Stamkos said of the win. “I mean, the penalty kill and our goaltender were the difference tonight, especially in the second. We didn't have much. We were killing the whole time. Those guys were probably exhausted, but we had a great effort in the third. It's one of those games where you hang around long enough and you do the right things, and you just don't let the game get away from you, which we didn't. We kept it at one. It was a great effort.”

“It was a great win,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we hung in there. Got in a little bit of penalty trouble. Our penalty kill was tremendous. I thought we had some good opportunities. I thought [Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky] was really good. Obviously, ‘Juice’ was definitely a star here tonight. So, I think it was an entertaining game. I know there's only two goals, a lot of great saves, a lot of really good chances back and forth, two committed teams, and we're very happy to get the win.”

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the opening period when Carter Verhaeghe converted on an odd-man rush, and that score held into the final frame thanks to Juuse Saros turning aside 16 shots in the second stanza alone, most of which came on the man advantage.

The Preds killed eight minutes in penalties in that second period, and if it weren’t for Nashville’s efforts on the PK, a chance at overtime wouldn’t have even existed.

“Huge,” Stamkos said of the effort on the kill. “I mean, hats off to them. They were the reason why we won tonight. Special teams are a factor in games. PP, we’ve got to try to find a way to be better, because that's not acceptable. But PK, we're unbelievable, and they picked us up tonight, and obviously, ‘Juice’ is a huge part of that PK, so just a good bounce-back effort. They got us pretty good last week in our barn, so I thought we had a much better effort tonight.”

“‘Juice’ was tremendous,” Brunette said. “I think the kill has been good all year. It's kind of kept us in a lot of games. We took too many tonight, and something we’ve got to clean up a little bit.”

NSH@FLA: O'Reilly scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

Boosted by the penalty kill, the Preds kept pushing, and at 13:41 of the final frame, O’Reilly put home a loose puck at the side of the net to force OT.

After Florida had possession for most of overtime, a Nashville rush started by Roman Josi saw O’Reilly find Stamkos, and with the Panthers net already off the moorings, Stamkos fired the puck into the cage - a play that was rightfully allowed to continue to send the Preds off with two more points in the standings.

“We felt there's points to be had tonight,” Brunette said. “We felt we were in the game. Everything... I really liked our start, obviously we got in trouble, the second period was kind of back and forth of being in the box way too much. And I thought our third was really good. I thought we almost had a chance to put it away with about five, and [we’re] going to clean up our last two minutes, but I think for us, it was a real gutsy road win. The mindset stayed with us the whole game, and we're getting a little bit better at it. And this could maybe be a game that kind of kickstarts us."

NSH@FLA: Stamkos scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

Now, Nashville will head to Carolina with another win and a mindset that is starting to deliver the desired results.

“We just talked about just a game at a time,” Stamkos said. “You can't look too far ahead. We're not in a position to do that. It's just, try to string together as many wins as possible. So, this is a game that you can build on for sure.”

Notes:

Preds forward Michael McCarron returned to the lineup Thursday after missing one game with a lower-body injury, but defenseman Nick Perbix remained out with an upper-body injury. Tyson Jost and Justin Barron (lower body, day-to-day) were also scratched for Nashville.

Predators winger Ozzy Wiesblatt left Thursday’s game in the first period and did not return due to an upper-body injury.

Nashville’s two-game trip will conclude on Saturday night in Carolina against the Hurricanes before the Preds return home to host Colorado on Tuesday.

