POP 235: Preds Training Camp Begins! And a Rookie Camp Recap

On Episode 235 of the Preds Official Podcast, Kara Hammer and Max Herz recap the first three days of Preds training camp practice before the puck drops on the preseason opener! Topics include General Manager Barry Trotz's preseason message to his team, why Andrew Brunette is much happier in camp this season than last season, Steven Stamkos feeling like a kid again on his new team and Jonathan Marchessault's respect for Tommy Novak. Plus we go through the early camp lines & pairs.

In the Rookie Camp recap, hear from prospects: defenseman Tanner Molendyk (23:20), right winger Joakim Kemell (27:30), and defenseman Ryan Ufko (34:00).