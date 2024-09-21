POP 235: Preds Training Camp Begins! And a Rookie Camp Recap

Max Herz & Kara Hammer Talk Preds Training Camp in Episode 235 of the Predators Official Podcast

PredsOfficialPodcast-Update
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

On Episode 235 of the Preds Official Podcast, Kara Hammer and Max Herz recap the first three days of Preds training camp practice before the puck drops on the preseason opener! Topics include General Manager Barry Trotz's preseason message to his team, why Andrew Brunette is much happier in camp this season than last season, Steven Stamkos feeling like a kid again on his new team and Jonathan Marchessault's respect for Tommy Novak. Plus we go through the early camp lines & pairs.

In the Rookie Camp recap, hear from prospects: defenseman Tanner Molendyk (23:20), right winger Joakim Kemell (27:30), and defenseman Ryan Ufko (34:00).

Related Content

POP 234: Recapping The Biggest Offseason in Preds History

News Feed

Ford Ice Centers Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

Pete Weber Announces Steps to Ensure Longevity with the Predators

Predators Sign Philip Tomasino to One-Year, $825,000 Contract

Predators Conclude Rookie Showcase with 5-4 Win Over Hurricanes

Nashville Predators to Host PredsFest 2024-25 Season Release Party Presented By Ticketmaster on Sunday, Oct. 6

Sydney Harris & Sarah Buckner Paving the Way for Female Officials at Predators Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Lightning in Game 2 of Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Open 2024 Rookie Showcase Falling to Panthers, 5-2

Hard-Hitting Wiesblatt Looking to Make Impact in Upcoming 2024-25 Campaign

Arriving for Rookie Camp, Chrona Excited for New Opportunity with Predators

Ford Ice Centers to Celebrate Anniversary Milestones with Free Activations at All Three Locations on Sept. 21

2024 Draft Picks, Top Prospects Included on Predators Rookie Showcase Roster

Predators 2024 Training Camp Opens Sept. 18

Predators Sign Marc Del Gaizo to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Predators Sign Juuso Parssinen to One-Year, $775,000 Contract

Your Questions Answered as Predators Operations Team Reinstalls Ice at Bridgestone Arena for 2024-25 Season

Predators Statement on the Passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau

Predators to Appear Nine Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2024-25