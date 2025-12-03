Preds Rookie Wiesblatt Honors Late Brother Following First NHL Goal

Ozzy Wiesblatt wasn’t expecting it to take this long.

Neither were his teammates.

“To be honest, probably should have about 10 [goals already] the way he's played this year,” Wiesblatt’s teammate Steven Stamkos said.

But on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, as linemate Michael Bunting threw the puck to the net with Wiesblatt crashing the crease at 15:32 of the second period, the rookie’s first NHL goal finally came.

First, there was a sigh of relief. And then, as Wiesblatt skated toward a jubilant Nashville bench, he pointed skyward with no question as to why.

In September, with Ozzy in Nashville preparing for Predators training camp, and younger brother, Oasiz, in Tampa with the Preds prospects at the NHL Prospect Tournament, an older Wiesblatt brother, Orca, tragically passed away in a car accident.

Just days later, after the Wiesblatts traveled home to Canada for the unimaginable task of saying goodbye to their brother, Ozzy returned to training camp and scored a preseason goal in Tampa - an emotional moment, to be certain.

But preseason goals don’t technically count.

So, on Tuesday, in his 23rd game of the season after making the Nashville roster out of camp - and 28th career NHL game - Wiesblatt found the ledger, and he knew exactly what to do next.

“Just thinking, ‘It's about time,’” Wiesblatt smiled in the locker room moments after snapping a photo with the puck from his first NHL goal. “I feel like I've been all over it lately, and I've had so many chances this year to score, I've been robbed a ton. So, it's just a relief for me. I've thought about pointing to the sky for my brother for a while now, and just a cool feeling. And obviously, that one's for him, so it's just a huge relief for me.”

As Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette stated postgame, the celebration from the rookie’s teammates, certainly well aware of what the Wiesblatts have been through, was much greater than the average goal elicits on a Tuesday night in December.

“With Ozzy, everything he's gone through, to see him score, I think the bench erupted,” Brunette said. “It was probably the biggest eruption we've had all year.”

Rightfully so, and as Stamkos - who recorded his 1,200th NHL point in Nashville’s 5-1 win over Calgary - looked on and awaited Wiesblatt’s arrival for the customary fist-bump line, he couldn’t help but smile.

“Obviously, a touching moment for him and his family, and what they've had to endure this year has been difficult for them,” Stamkos said of Wiesblatt. “You can't even describe the feeling I'm sure that they've had. I think that was a very special moment in a trying year for their family, and we felt the energy on the bench. I'm sure, if you had a video camera on the bench, it was probably the biggest celebration of the year… It's a testament to him. He just continues to go to the tough areas on the ice to utilize that speed and tenacity and the skill that he has. It was great to see him finally get rewarded.”