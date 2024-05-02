POP 232: Season on the Line in Smashville!

Max Herz & Kara Hammer Recap Game 5 and Preview Game 6 of Round 1 on Episode 232 of the Preds Official Podcast

pop 232
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Predators massive Game 5 win in Vancouver to extend the season and bring us Game 6 on home ice Friday night.

Plus: Tyson Barrie walks his dog, Ryan O'Reilly reveals his wife is eight-and-a-half months pregnant, Andrew Brunette loves his team and Gus Nyquist gets ready for Derby weekend!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter/X. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

