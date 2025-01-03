Hague, Stamkos Help Preds to Dramatic Victory Over Flames

In the dying moments of regulation, Nic Hague and Steven Stamkos delivered a thrilling triumph - just not in the roles one might assume.

Hague scored the winner with 29 seconds to play, and then Stamkos sacrificed to block one final shot as the Nashville Predators defeated the Calgary Flames by a 4-3 final on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. The result gives the Preds their first victory of 2026 and bumps them back up to just one point out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Erik Haula tallied twice, and Michael Bunting had a four-point night to lead the Predators to a season sweep over three games against the Flames, but the previous two certainly weren't as dramatic as the one that played out in the province of Alberta on Saturday evening.

“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Bunting said. “When it's intense like that, physical, a lot of stuff that goes down, it gets you engaged, which makes it a little bit more fun and more meaningful. That’s a huge two points. They’ve been playing really well over there, and we knew that. And coming in here, they've been good. So, this was a huge two points - keep climbing.”

“It's a sign of a good team,” Hague said of the effort. “We believe we're a good team…and we just never backed down, whether it was physically or just go out there and play. We’re always able to kind of find our game again, and that's what good teams do. And it took us right to the end, and that's OK. We found a way, and a lot of great efforts from a lot of different guys tonight.”

In a first period that had a bit of everything, the Flames needed less than two minutes into the contest to take a 1-0 lead. Calgary appeared to have doubled that advantage shortly thereafter, but Nashville completed a successful challenge for offside. Then, moments later, Haula’s first of the night came when he tapped home a beautiful feed from Bunting past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf to tie the game.

Haula then gave the visitors their first lead of the night when he converted off a 2-on-1 break, but after a moment of animosity that saw Cole Smith and Ryan Lomberg scrap before Michael McCarron and John Beecher picked up roughing and misconduct penalties, the Flames tied the game for a 2-2 draw after 20 minutes.

In the second stanza, the Preds began to lock things down, and after coming out of his net to play the puck, Wolf gift-wrapped a pass right to Bunting who fired it into the empty cage to give Nashville a 3-2 lead headed into the final frame.

But in that period, a Nashville turnover led to Blake Coleman tying the game with just over seven minutes to play. However, the visitors silenced the crowd before the night was done.

With just 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Hague’s blast from the left point found its way through traffic and into the twine, and then, with the Calgary net empty, it was Stamkos - the 600-goal scorer - who sacrificed his body to block one more Flames attempt before the final horn.