Predators Sign Justus Annunen to Two-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2026) –Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed goaltender Justus Annunen to a two-year, $2.5 million contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Annunen, 25 (3/11/00), owns a 3-5-1 record with a 3.29 goals-against average and .875 save percentage in 12 appearances (nine starts) for the Predators in 2025-26, his second season with the organization. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder is 2-1-0 in his last three starts, stopping 82 of 88 shots for a .932 save percentage, including a season-high 37-save performance on Dec. 13 at Colorado. Annunen has made at least 20 saves in seven of his nine starts this campaign.

Originally selected by Colorado in the third round (64th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Annunen has recorded a 28-25-4 record and two shutouts in 64 career NHL appearances with the Avalanche and Predators. Acquired by Nashville in November 2024, he has made 29 starts over parts of two seasons with the organization, going 12-16-2. Prior to joining the AHL’s Colorado Eagles at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, he played parts of four seasons in Finland’s Liiga, posting the league’s best goals-against average (1.77) and save percentage (.929) in 2019-20, appearing in 23 games for Kärpät. Internationally, the Kempele, Finland, native won gold at the 2018 U-18 World Championship, where he went 6-0-0,and played in six games for his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship. He hails from the same hometown as former Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne.

