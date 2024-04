Kara Hammer and Max Herz recap Games 1 and 2 of Round 1 in Vancouver, including a massive Preds win in Game 2, and get you ready for playoff hockey on home ice this weekend!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter/X. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.