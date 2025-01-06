GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, January 6

The Nashville Predators are set to conclude their six-game road trip tonight when they meet the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for an 8 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the first of three meetings between the Preds & Oilers this season and the first of two over the next week.

After dropping the first game out of the Christmas break, the Predators have won three of their last four outings on the trip, including a dramatic, 4-3 victory in Calgary on Saturday night. Now, the Preds will look to measure themselves against one of the top teams in the Western Conference as they sit just one point out of a Wild Card spot in the West.

“I think it's going to be a hard game,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Monday’s practice in Edmonton. “Obviously, we saw what happened; we watched the Oiler game the other day [when they lost to Philadelphia]. They're not going to be happy. It's their home ice. Our focus has to be on the game. Our mindset has to be right. We know the smallest margins of error against the team that we're playing could be dangerous, so we’ve got to make sure we're ready to go. It's been a long road trip for us. We can't make excuses. I think these are games where the points have to mean a little bit more for us than them, and we have to bring our best.”

Just as Monday’s practice in Edmonton was concluding, the Preds announced a two-year, $2.5 million contract for goaltender Justus Annunen, beginning in the 2026-27 season.

“I wanted to stay here, and they wanted me to stay here, so that's pretty easy,” Annunen smiled. “But very happy to be here with [Juuse Saros], of course, and with the other teammates, too. We have a great group of guys, so I’m very happy to be here. We have awesome fans, too, and a great organization. It's a great city to live in. So, I’m very happy to stay here.”

The Good Guys:

Erik Haula tallied twice, Michael Bunting recorded four points and Nic Hague potted the game-winning goal with less than 30 seconds to play in regulation as the Preds topped the Flames on Saturday. Juuse Saros got the win in net, and Steven Stamkos added a pair of assists in the victory.

Ryan O’Reilly (11g-24a) continues to lead the Preds with 35 points, followed by Filip Forsberg (16g-15a) with 31 points and Luke Evangelista (6g-24a) with 30 points. Stamkos paces the Preds with 18 goals; Bunting has 11 goals and 24 points. Saros is now 16-13-3 in net; Justus Annunen, who inked a new two-year deal yesterday, is 3-5-1.

The Opposition:

The Oilers have dropped three of their last four outings, including a 5-2 decision against Philadelphia on Saturday. Connor McDavid (25g-47a) leads the Oilers - and is second in the NHL - with 72 points, followed by Leon Draisaitl (20g-37a) with 57 points. Evan Bouchard has eight goals and 38 points from the backend; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 11 goals and 33 points on the season. Calvin Pickard is 4-6-2 in net for the Oilers; former Preds netminder Connor Ingram is 2-2-0 since joining the club earlier this season.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 46-35-(3)-5 all-time against the Oilers, including a 23-16-(0)-5 mark on the road. However, Nashville is just 2-7-1 in their last 10 versus Edmonton and 1-2-2 in the last five at Rogers Place.

On Dec. 12, the Preds acquired a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from Edmonton for defenseman Spencer Stastney.

Notables Versus Edmonton:

Juuse Saros set the Nashville franchise record for most saves in a shutout when he posted 46 vs. Edmonton on Dec. 14, 2017.

Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson was selected by Nashville in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and played the first 385 games of his career with the Predators, posting 239 points (127g-112a). His 127 goals are the seventh-most in franchise history.

Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm was selected by the Predators in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and played the first 719 games of his career with Nashville, recording 268 points (62g-206a).

Milestone Watch:

Erik Haula played in his 800th career NHL game on Jan. 3 at Calgary.

The Predators played in their 2,100th game as a franchise on Jan. 3 at Calgary.

Steven Stamkos is two goals from passing Jari Kurri for the 21st-most in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s contest begins at 7:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and Chris Mason will have the call on the television side. Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network.