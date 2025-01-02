Forsberg, Haula Named to Olympic Rosters 

Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula now have plans for February.

The pair of Preds were named to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 rosters for their respective countries - Forsberg for Sweden, Haula for Finland - on Friday morning with the Games just over a month away.

The two join Nashville Captain Roman Josi (Switzerland) and goaltender Juuse Saros (Finland) as the four members of the Predators who are headed to Milano Cortina to compete for a Gold medal this winter.

The upcoming showcase will mark the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014, and the anticipation continues to build.

Forsberg, who has 16 goals and 31 points through 40 games for the Predators this season, has never participated at the Olympics, but he has won Gold and Bronze once each with Sweden at the IIHF World Championship previously. Forsberg is Nashville’s all-time leader in goals (334) and sits only behind Josi in assists (378) and points (712) with the franchise.

Haula, who is in his second stint with the Predators after being acquired via trade last June, has five goals and 21 points through 40 games this season and will also be skating at the Olympics for the first time. Haula has previously earned a Silver medal with Finland at the IIHF World Championship.

The men’s tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will begin with preliminary contests on Feb. 11, with the Gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.