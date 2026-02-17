Saros has 'really been big' for Team Finland at Olympics

Goalie has .946 save percentage in 3 games, helping keep Predators in playoff mix

By Bill Price
By Bill Price

MILAN -- Everyone has seen the TV commercial.

Juuse Saros sits in the Nashville Predators locker room with teammate Ryan O'Reilly.

Saros, the Predators goalie, is laser-focused while O'Reilly starts a conversation about their financial futures and goals.

"No goals," Saros says.

O'Reilly asks him his goals about retirement.

"No goals," Saros says again, eyes fixed straight ahead.

Investment portfolio?

"No goals," again from Saros.

"What about new home?" O'Reilly asks.

"No goals," Saros says.

O'Reilly says, "Good talk, I'll see you on the ice."

As he walks away, Saros let's out one more "no goals," almost in a whispered hush.

The spot was first aired in 2023, and three years later, Saros still is reminded of it.

"Back in the [United] States, I hear it quite a bit," Saros said Monday. "So, whoever wrote those lines, they did a good job. At least people remember it."

Asked if he ever says that to himself during a game, Saros said, "Maybe I have to try that."

From the way he's playing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he appears to be heeding his own advice.

In Finland's three preliminary games, Saros had a 1.34 goals-against average and .946 save percentage. In the three games, he's won two of them and has allowed just four goals.

"He's really been big. If not the best, he's one of the best goalies in the world," forward Mikael Granlund said. "I've known him for a long time, I know what he can do out there. He can win games by himself, so it's great to have a guy like that in your net."

The 30-year-old hasn't allowed a goal in the past 95:21 at the Olympics, a big reason why Finland finished fourth in the preliminary round and has a bye into the quarterfinals on Wednesday, where it will play Team Switzerland, which defeated Team Italy 3-0 in a qualification game on Tuesday.

"He's a great player for sure," defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. "Every time you play in front of him you have confidence, and it's great to have him here."

When Finland does take the ice Wednesday (12:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, SN), it will not have played since an 11-0 win against Italy on Saturday.

No worries, Saros said.

"I don't think it's too long of a rest," Saros said Monday. "We'll take it and we'll be ready to go once we get out there again.

Saros also said not knowing who Finland will face next doesn't matter either.

"It doesn't change much; you kind of try to prepare the best you can," he said, "no matter who you are playing against."

Like the commercial for Mass Mutual, Saros is a man of few words. He's also a man of few goals -- allowed, that is.

And he seems to be getting hot at the right time for Finland and for the Predators.

After a disappointing 2024-25 season in Nashville when he went 20-31-6 with an .896 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA, he and the Predators started this season slow again. On Nov. 24, they were 6-12-4 and Saros was 6-9-3 with a .889 save percentage and 3.08 GAA.

Since then, Nashville has gone 20-12-3, and Saros is 15-8-2 with a 3.27 GAA and .894 save percentage. The Predators (26-24-7) entered the NHL Olympic break four points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"It's nice that we're still in the mix, and have been playing meaningful games," Saros said. "So, it's been good even though it hasn't been easy for us, but we've been finding ways to get some points and being right there, so it's been pretty good."

This is not the first time Saros is playing for his country. He won gold at the 2014 World Junior Championship, silver at the 2016 World Championship and bronze with the 2013 U-18 team. He also played two games for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Now he's in the Olympics, and after another practice day Tuesday, the Finns will resume their quest to bring a medal home from Milan.

"It's a great group of guys and we're ready to compete," Saros said. "And just excited."

And of course, the goal is "no goals."

