Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

At Bridgestone Arena, the work to remain one of the world’s top sports and entertainment venues never stops.

Even as crews continued their efforts to restore the venue after flooding damaged the event level last November, Bridgestone Arena was recognized by Pollstar Magazine as the 2023 Arena of the Year for its superior programming, effective promotion and marketing, quality production values and staff, an exemplary experience for fans and artists and consistent box office success. Even since receiving this honor, the arena has continued to undergo both fan-facing and behind-the-scenes renovations to make the world’s best entertainment experience even better.

“We’re really excited about what’s going on here at Bridgestone Arena,” Nashville Predators Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Clayton said. “We continue to renovate. Our goal is to always be under renovation so there’s something new for our fans, for our players, for our performers – anyone that’s coming into the building, we want to make sure they see something new every time they come in.”

Historically, Bridgestone Arena’s summers are full of renovations that are slated to be completed by the beginning of hockey season. As the facility undergoes constant renovations and upgrades, it also continues to be one of the busiest venues in the world. With its ever-growing concert and event schedule, the arena has adopted a 12-month renovation program. This allows the facility to continually be under renovation and always have new and exciting updates for fans, performers, athletes, partners, and staff.

As fans return to the building for the upcoming hockey season, they will experience numerous upgrades completed this summer at an expense of nearly $20 million, along with some additional changes as the season progresses. The following is an overview of the renovations that have been recently completed, those still in progress and those yet to come.

Renovations and Projects Completed During the 2022-23 Hockey Season