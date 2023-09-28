News Feed

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

Home of the Nashville Predators Set to Unveil Results of 12-Month Renovation Cycle

© Paige Cook

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

At Bridgestone Arena, the work to remain one of the world’s top sports and entertainment venues never stops.

Even as crews continued their efforts to restore the venue after flooding damaged the event level last November, Bridgestone Arena was recognized by Pollstar Magazine as the 2023 Arena of the Year for its superior programming, effective promotion and marketing, quality production values and staff, an exemplary experience for fans and artists and consistent box office success. Even since receiving this honor, the arena has continued to undergo both fan-facing and behind-the-scenes renovations to make the world’s best entertainment experience even better.

“We’re really excited about what’s going on here at Bridgestone Arena,” Nashville Predators Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Clayton said. “We continue to renovate. Our goal is to always be under renovation so there’s something new for our fans, for our players, for our performers – anyone that’s coming into the building, we want to make sure they see something new every time they come in.”

Historically, Bridgestone Arena’s summers are full of renovations that are slated to be completed by the beginning of hockey season. As the facility undergoes constant renovations and upgrades, it also continues to be one of the busiest venues in the world. With its ever-growing concert and event schedule, the arena has adopted a 12-month renovation program. This allows the facility to continually be under renovation and always have new and exciting updates for fans, performers, athletes, partners, and staff.

As fans return to the building for the upcoming hockey season, they will experience numerous upgrades completed this summer at an expense of nearly $20 million, along with some additional changes as the season progresses. The following is an overview of the renovations that have been recently completed, those still in progress and those yet to come.

Renovations and Projects Completed During the 2022-23 Hockey Season

  • Exterior Sobro LED Guitar Pick with Traxon Lighting 
  • Music City Taps Bar located in Section 119
  • Big Machine Vodka Electric Lounge at Section 120
  • Cotton Candy Robots – self serve kiosks that fulfills every kid’s dreams
  • Twice Daily’s with Amazon Just Walk Out technology located at Section 323 and Section 113.
  • Lexus Lounge LED Screen
  • Pedestal Ticket Scanners added in an effort to decrease total time in line for fans as they enter the arena.
© Paige Cook

New for the 2023-24 Season

Predators Home Hockey Compound

With a heavy focus on new technology and new look, the Predators have updated their home hockey facilities. Upgrades and renovations have been incorporated into the following areas:

  • Player Lounge
  • Player Changing Room
  • Coaches War Room
  • AV Upgrades (Theater Room and Main Locker Room)
  • Trainer Office Expansion
  • LED Lighting Upgrade
  • Hockey Hallway outside Main Locker Room
  • Locker Room and Lexus Lounge Entry Doors

Spotlights

Two arena spotlights have been replaced, allowing for enhanced visibility and dynamic lighting effects to create a captivating and memorable experience for both performers and audiences at Preds games and concerts. Energy efficiency contributes to long-term sustainability for the venue as well.

Elevators and Escalators

Regular maintenance of the elevators and escalators ensures the safety of passengers by identifying and addressing potential issues before they become hazardous. Well-maintained elevators and escalators run more smoothly, reducing downtime and inconvenience.

NHL Video Replay Room

The NHL continues to enhance its technology package at Bridgestone Arena and recently upgraded its video replay room to enhance their ability to review game footage and track statistics.

Interview Room

A new interview room on the arena’s event level will be host to Head Coach Andrew Brunette’s pregame and postgame interviews. This room will also be utilized by the team’s social media team and television broadcasters to enhance the creative team’s content production.

Eurostone Club

Previously known as the 501 Club, this premium seat offering is an 82-seat club located on the Gary Force Acura Club Level. The club underwent a total renovation featuring many of Eurostone’s high-end cabinets and countertops, creating a high-end experience for the club’s members. This space is currently sold out with a waiting list to join in future years.

© Paige Cook

DJ Platform

To continue to enhance what the NHL deemed the best Game Presentation in the league during the 2022-23 season, the Preds game presentation will now feature a DJ platform for more fun and dynamic entertainment.

Nissan Atrium Lounge

Nissan’s interior car display under the main atrium escalator has been upgraded with an LED display, creating the illusion of a virtual driving experience.

Bridgestone Community Corner

As a valued community partner, Bridgestone’s arena concourse activation has been updated to capture their community pride in Nashville.

Twice Daily

With the success of the Amazon Just Walk Out technology at two locations, Mashgin’s Instant Checkout has been implemented at the Twice Daily in the Nissan Atrium. This technology allows patrons to place their items on the kiosk and check out instantly, allowing fans to get back to their seats quickly.

Tech Services & A/V Upgrades

The team is rolling out complete replacements and upgrades in the following areas:

  • Control Room
  • Tech Center / IT Servers
  • TV Headend System
  • Lexus Lounge TV’s and Audio System
  • Bunker Suites
© Paige Cook

Facility Systems

Not all upgrades are seen by the public, especially as Bridgestone Arena inches closer to its 30th anniversary. Many systems and infrastructure require substantial investment to have the arena operate in top condition. These systems are vital to the arena and allow for it to continually be one of the busiest and safest buildings in the world. Below are facility systems that are currently being completely replaced and/or upgraded.

  • Domestic Water Booster Pump
  • Fire Panel
  • Security System
  • Electrical Switch Gear
  • Fire Pump Controller
  • Fire Suppression Systems
  • Water Heaters
  • Arena Bowl Air Handler Units
  • Chill Water Coils
  • Freight Elevators

Coming Soon

Vanderbilt – Champ’s Opry

Vanderbilt Medical Center is taking their concourse activation space to a new level this season with a focus on children. Their new “Champ’s Opry” is currently in production and will debut soon. The space will be filled with musical components including a large, floor-mounted piano for children to dance and play.

BetMGM Sports Lounge – Restaurant and Bar

Formerly the Patron Platinum Club, this full-service restaurant will be open daily to the public (not just event days). With BetMGM as its naming rights partner, this sports bar will be full of TV screens and delicious menu items.

Fans can experience these arena upgrades firsthand at the Predators home opener against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 12. Click here for tickets.

As always, the Predators welcome feedback as they continue to improve and develop Bridgestone Arena for the best fans in sports. Fans are encouraged to stop by Guest Services built by Cabinets to Go adjacent to section 102 or text 615-502-4848 with any questions or comments.

