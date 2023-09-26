Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

NASHVILLE (SEPT. 26, 2023) – The Nashville Predators and hospitality partner Delaware North today announced a lineup of new concessions items ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season.

“Our goal is always to analyze our operations to ensure our menus represent the best of Nashville,” said Michael Geczi, Delaware North’s general manager at Bridgestone Arena. “We use the offseason to see where and how we can elevate our offerings, and the team has come up with some great new items this year.”

Key highlights from the 2023-24 menu:

Smashburger: 8-ounce short rib beef patties, onion tanglers, cheddar cheese, jalapeno- bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon and Tennessee whiskey BBQ sauce on a potato bun. Available at Sections 208 and 213.

Preds Burger: 6-ounce short rib patty, American cheese, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and Preds sauce. Available at Sections 208 and 213.

Turkey Burger: Potato bun, arugula, lemon-pepper aioli, turkey bacon, sliced tomato. Available at Sections 208 and 213.

Music City Cheesesteak: Smoked pulled pork, smoked provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, barbecue aioli on a toasted 24-inch French baguette – designed to feed a family of four. Available at Section 101.

Pork Wings: A delicious whole-muscle pork shank, slowly smoked and lightly seasoned. Choice of Tennessee whiskey BBQ sauce, Alabama white sauce or spicy BBQ. Available at Section 101.

Dr Pepper-Glazed Chicken Sandwich: Breaded chicken breast, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, bacon, onion tanglers, sweet and spicy pickle chips and American cheese on a potato bun. Available at Section 109.

Italian Sandwich – Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Provolone, Italian Aioli, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion. Available at Section 122 Grilled Cheese.

Funnel Cake Fries – Funnel cake fries topped with a strawberry-honey-bourbon compote, candied jalapeno bacon and powdered sugar. Available at Section 310.

Banana Pudding Funnel Cake Fries – Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar, banana pudding and a vanilla wafer crumble. Available at Section 310.

News & Notes:

A new Asian fare concept will be opening this year at Section 224, featuring Chicken Teriyaki, Lo Mein, a Veggie Bowl, Vegetable Fried Rice, Lemongrass White Rice, Beef & Broccoli, Chicken Shumai and Pork Potstickers.

An 18-ounce Jersey Cocktail Pouch and a Bottomless Zamboni Popcorn Tub will also be available at locations throughout concessions.

Specialty hot dogs aligned with visiting teams:

Seattle Dog (Seattle Kraken): Cream cheese, grilled onions, sliced jalapenos, sriracha and brown mustard on a potato bun.

Edmonton Dog (Edmonton Oilers): French fries, brown gravy and cheese curds.

San Jose (San Jose Sharks): Jalapeno rope sausage wrapped in bacon, sauteed peppers and onions and pico de gallo, drizzled with ketchup, mustard and mayo. Finish with roasted jalapenos and served on a hoagie bun.

Sonoran Hot Dog (Arizona Coyotes): Bacon-wrapped beef hot dog topped with pinto beans, diced onions, sauteed onions, diced tomatoes, mayo and jalapeno relish on a hoagie roll.

Chicago Dog (Chicago Blackhawks): Beef hot dog with mustard, relish, diced raw onions, sliced tomato, pickle spears and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun.

Columbus Polish Boy (Columbus Blue Jackets): Smoked kielbasa, coleslaw, French fries and BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun.

Brisket Chili Dog (Dallas Stars): Beef hot dog topped with brisket chili, shredded cheddar and sliced jalapenos, served on a potato bun.

NYC Dirty Dog (New York Rangers and New York Islanders): Beef hot dog topped with sauerkraut, tomato onion sauce, ketchup and mustard on a potato bun.

Carolina Dog (Carolina Hurricanes): Beef and pork footlong hot dog topped with creamy coleslaw, pulled pork and Carolina BBQ aioli.

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Dog (Philadelphia Flyers): Beef hot dog, beef cheesesteak meat, sauteed peppers and onions, and cheddar cheese sauce.

LA Dirty Dog (Los Angeles Kings): Crumbled bacon, grilled peppers and onions, and sliced jalapenos.

